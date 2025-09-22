Local authorities implement drastic measures after observing 'devastating' wildlife behavior: 'We are following closely the issue'

Officials in Cape Town, South Africa, want to eliminate 117 primates from the area after increasing disputes between wildlife and residents, Mongabay reported.

What's happening?

The local wildlife management group plans to remove roughly 25% of the area's chacma baboon population across four groups.

These 100-pound primates have entered neighborhoods in search of meals, occasionally damaging property and, in uncommon cases, causing injuries to residents.

The problem stems from the city's growth, which has forced these animals into smaller territories with limited natural food. Since 2000, officials say the baboon numbers have grown while their living space has decreased. The animals now rely on easily accessible garbage containers for sustenance, which creates health problems for the primates and frustration for residents.

The Cape Peninsula Baboon Management Joint Task Team has proposed several options, including killing the animals, relocating them, building barriers, or establishing protected areas.

UNESCO officials are monitoring the situation. "We are following closely the issue and are in contact with the South African authorities to better understand the situation," a spokesperson stated.

Why are baboons important?

These primates help maintain the health of Cape Town's unique ecosystem.

Research from 2018 shows they move seeds from at least two dozen plant varieties throughout the region, which helps these plants reproduce. Scientists who study their environmental contributions stressed "the need to conserve, rather than persecute, chacma baboons," per Mongabay.

"Their roles are so intertwined with the whole environment that if you take them away, it's a devastating loss," environmental advocate Carol Knox explained, per Mongabay.

The baboons' home includes a site recognized by UNESCO for its global importance. Conservation groups warn that getting rid of these animals could damage the area's natural diversity and its international reputation.

Without these animals carrying plant material, the region's plant diversity could decline, which would affect everything from local tourism to the natural beauty residents enjoy daily.

What's being done about baboons?

Environmental groups argue the solution already exists: wildlife-resistant waste containers.

Knox, who works with Green Group Simon's Town, said the city promised to supply these bins in its 2023-2033 management strategy, but it hasn't delivered on its promise. "You blame baboons for coming for food that you don't secure, and now you say they must die because of that. That's really perverse," she said.

If you live near wildlife, you can do your part to help prevent problems. Secure your garbage in locked containers or bring bins inside until collection day. Volunteer your time with conservation organizations that protect native species, and contact your representatives to advocate for wildlife-friendly policies and funding for proper waste management infrastructure.

