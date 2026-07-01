Cedar waxwing birds rarely travel solo, and they'll pass a berry from bill to bill

An Instagram image is highlighting just how group-oriented Cedar Waxwings can be. The birds are often found in groups rather than alone, and they may even pass food to one another.

What happened?

A recent Instagram post from the Audubon Society showcased Sheen Watkins' Audubon Photography Awards photo of cedar waxwings clustered on leafy branches.

In the caption, the Society paired two observations: "Have you ever seen just one cedar waxwing — or a flock like this one?" and "These birds are sociable at all seasons, and it is rare to see just one of them."

Watkins' image captures over 20 waxwings packed closely together among bright green leaves. The Society added, "Sometimes a line of waxwings perched on a branch will pass a berry back and forth, from bill to bill, until one of them swallows it."

Why does it matter?

Cedar waxwings are social songbirds, and their behavior can be cooperative. Birds that travel and feed in groups often play an important role in seed dispersal, especially when berries are a regular part of their diet.

Native trees and shrubs provide food and habitat, helping make backyards and community green spaces more supportive of wildlife.

Wildlife behavior that seems small or ordinary can offer clues to how animals survive and thrive together. In a social species like the cedar waxwing, flocking can provide safety and improve foraging success.

What are people saying?

One person answered the Audubon Society's question of whether anyone had seen just one cedar waxwing, saying, "Yes! A few years ago, a solo one landed on my husband's shoulder and perched there for a solid five minutes before flying off. We think it may have been a little drunk from fermented berries!"

That wasn't the only mention of fermented berries. Another person brought it up while talking about the songbirds' fancy appearance.

"Such dapper little birdies!" they wrote, adding, "They look like they've deliberately dressed up for a cocktail soiree (which makes the moments when they get tipsy off fermented berries all the funnier)."

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