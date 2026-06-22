Missing Oregon woman, 82, is found alive after her dog keeps her warm and cries for help

The search took on added urgency because temperatures were expected to fall into the 30s.

An Oregon cattle dog is being praised after helping save her owner's life during a winter emergency in the woods.

After 82-year-old Karen Davis vanished near her home in Elmira, her blue heeler, Cami, remained with her in the cold, helped keep her warm, and played a part in leading rescuers to her before temperatures became even more dangerous.

What happened?

According to Outside, authorities issued an alert and launched a search in a wooded area west of Eugene after Davis failed to return from an afternoon walk with Cami in December.

The search took on added urgency because temperatures were expected to fall into the 30s. Older adults face a greater risk of hypothermia, particularly in cool, wet conditions.

Around 10 volunteers searched for Davis and eventually found her after hours of searching.

According to a Facebook post from the Lane County Sheriff's Office, Cami stayed with Davis throughout the search. Rescuers eventually found Davis awake in brush past the dead end of a forest road, where the dog was stretched across her legs.

"Cami kept her warm and signaled to Lane County Sheriff's Search and Rescue volunteers as they searched the area," the post said.

Davis was treated for hypothermia at the scene and then carried through the brush to an ambulance for transport to a hospital.

Why does it matter?

Dogs generally have a higher body temperature than humans, meaning their body heat can help slow heat loss in cold conditions, Outside reported. In rescue situations, pets can also help reduce panic and keep someone calmer and more alert while waiting for help.

For older adults, those extra moments of warmth and stability can be especially important.

The rescue depended on quick local action in an emergency. Volunteers, first responders, neighbors, and one determined dog all played a role in bringing Davis to safety.

In the comment section of the Lane County Sheriff's Facebook post, commenters were quick to praise the rescue and Cami.

"So glad she was found, and had such a good dog by her side," one person wrote.

"Thank goodness for good dogs like Cami. She saved her owner's life!" another said.

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