Officials launch $1 million effort to fight creeping threat in beloved nature area: 'Threatens water quality'

Officials approved a $1.1 million program to remove cat's claw creeper, an invasive vine, from Australia's Upper Oxley Creek catchment area.

According to MyCity Logan, the invasive vine has taken over approximately 14 miles of land along the Upper Oxley Creek, running from Brisbane to Logan's western suburbs. It's smothering native species across 14 local parks in the area, harming local ecosystems.

Cat's claw creeper, or Dolichandra unguis-cati, spreads rapidly and aggressively. It's native to tropical regions, such as the West Indies, Central and South America, but is invasive in the U.S., Australia, and Africa.

The plant chokes out native species, disrupting the delicate balance of the creek's various ecosystems. This can destroy animal habitats, reduce available resources, and suffocate native plant populations.

The eradication program will span three years, with two annual follow-ups following its completion. The vines will be removed using machines, herbicides, and biological methods such as introducing jewel beetles, which are known to vigorously attack these vines.

It's funded by the Australian Government's Natural Heritage Trust under the Urban Rivers and Catchments Program, as well as the Brisbane Sustainability Agency and private landowners.

Removing cat's claw creeper will make room for native plants to flourish and ecosystems to strengthen. It also allows private landowners to rewild their outdoor spaces and introduce native plants that support local flora and fauna.

Property owners can save time and money on yard maintenance while conserving water and reducing water bills. There's no need for frequent watering, weeding, or mowing. A natural space also creates a welcoming environment for pollinators, which supports the human food supply through crop pollination.

The claw creeper is a nuisance, but replacing it with non-native species can create new issues. Planting native species will create lush, healthy green spaces that require minimal maintenance.

"Our green spaces need to be preserved, and removing the invasive Cat Claw Creeper will help native plants and animals thrive," Logan mayor Jon Raven said, per MyCity Logan.

According to Sustainable Brisbane, former member of Parliament Graham Perrett said: "The weed threatens water quality and contributes to erosion, and tackling it means rejuvenating the habitat for wildlife, native vegetation, and for the thousands of people who visit the area annually."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.