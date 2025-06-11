Gardener shares stunning photos of visitors spotted in garden: 'The best morning companions'

One person's pest is another person's inspiration. While some reach for the bug spray, others grab a camera — and maybe a cup of tea — delighting in the tiny guests that turn a backyard into a wild and wonderful world.

Some consider caterpillars, bees, and other garden creatures disgusting. However, one Redditor realized the importance of these critters. Not only that, but the user reveled in their beauty and proudly posted three images of their garden "pests."

"I love being able to walk around with tea in the morning and appreciating all the visitors," the Reddit user said.

The first image shows a dainty red flower, yet to bloom. A bright green caterpillar with black spots clings to the flower's branch. Is it munching on the delicate flower petals or taking refuge from an unknown predator? Only the caterpillar knows.

In the second photo, a busy bumble bee buries its tiny head in the cup of a fragrant white flower. The third image shows the circle of life as a spider grasps a fly within a cluster of tiny white flowers.

"They are the best morning companions," one Reddit user commented.

Viewing these images, one can almost smell the scent of the flowers' perfume and hear the soft buzzing of distant bees as they gather pollen. It's a quiet reminder of the little things that come with choosing native plants — moments that can turn a yard into a living, breathing ecosystem.

More than just a peaceful tea-time backdrop, native gardens offer benefits for both homeowners and the planet. Compared to the traditional turf lawn, native plant landscaping can drastically reduce water bills, help restore balance to local ecosystems, and require far less maintenance. Options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping are not only eco-friendly and low-maintenance — they're also beautiful in their own wild way.

Rewilded yards also create healthier habitats for pollinators like bees, butterflies, and other essential insects. These creatures don't just add charm to the garden — they're key players in our food system, helping pollinate crops that feed both people and wildlife.

"Can't wait till I get my garden to do exactly this," commented one excited user.



Another exclaimed, "That's my favorite. Just meandering around the yard enjoying ecology."

