Hiker shares video after making upsetting discovery in nature area: 'Fighting the good fight'

"Unfortunately some people need to step up."

A hiker in Castlewood Canyon State Park in Colorado garnered attention with a PSA about the dangers of leaving broken glass on trails.

On TikTok, Caroline (@theclimbhaus) shared a video of herself picking up shards of glass she found while out for a walk.

In the video's closed captions, she explained why it's crucial to take trash with you when you leave.

She wrote that glass takes over 4,000 years to degrade naturally and can harm wildlife that step on or consume it.

Broken glass can also harm people. If someone steps or falls on a piece of glass, it can cause cuts, bleeding, swelling, and other injuries. In severe cases, as WebMD explained, these injuries can lead to infection or nerve damage.

Caroline further highlighted that animals that come into contact with or ingest glass can experience injury, infection, bleeding, or organ damage.

Switching gears, the TikToker then discussed how glass can contribute to wildfires due to light refraction. Caroline reiterated that smashing glass isn't funny while she demonstrated how she placed glass shards on tape and rolled them up to keep them in place.

She encouraged hikers to take everything they bring with them back out of the park.

"Every time we step into nature, we have an impact," she wrote.

Caroline isn't alone: people all over the world have stepped up to help combat littering in popular natural areas, from the K2 mountain in Asia to the Madeira archipelago. Taking a stand to end littering is vital to protect these stunning areas.

If possible, leave the trail in better condition than you found it by clearing away trash and other human-made debris. The Seven Principles of Leave No Trace are a helpful starting point, suggesting that visitors take away their trash and spilled food, avoid feeding wildlife, and leave plants and structures where they belong.

To reduce littering, the National Park Service partnered with other groups to create the "Don't Feed the Landfill Initiative." The program, which started in 2015, helped prevent 24 million pounds of trash from entering landfills and parks through 2024.

People in the comments were pleased with the TikToker's actions and encouragement.

One wrote, "Unfortunately some people need to step up cause other people stink. Fortunately there are plenty of based people fighting the good fight."

"I appreciate you!" wrote another. "With all my heart, thank you for this."

A third person shared that they do something similar: "I have an old … bag dedicated to this when I hike. … So glad to see others advocating for nature."

A third person shared that they do something similar: "I have an old … bag dedicated to this when I hike. … So glad to see others advocating for nature."