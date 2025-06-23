Researchers make concerning warning about future after conducting study on coastal town: 'This is a now problem'

Studies like this one support the need for greater monitoring and research.

The coastal town of Carolina Beach, North Carolina, is experiencing more frequent and longer-lasting flooding than in the past.

Like many vulnerable towns along the Atlantic coast, flooding risks and impacts are often greater than the data reflected in official records.

What's happening?

As Star News Online reported, researchers conducted a study to assess recent instances of non-storm-related flooding.

They used land-based sensors rather than tidal gauges and emphasized the need to address rising sea levels that cause coastal flooding. The researchers published their findings in the journal Communications Earth & Environment to highlight the urgency for improved flood planning and policy decisions.

"This isn't a future problem," said Dr. Katherine Anarde, a coastal engineer at North Carolina State and co-author of the study, per Star News Online. "This is a now problem." Anarde and her co-author advocated for more accurate, land-based assessment tools to understand the impacts of flooding on coastal residents.

Why are coastal flooding assessments important?

Carolina Beach is an excellent example of a coastal community feeling the compounding effects of our warming climate. It has experienced overwhelmed stormwater drain systems as well as increased development and rising sea levels in low-lying areas already naturally susceptible to flooding.

Floods pose many dangers and risks for humans, animals, plants, agriculture, and personal property. Coastal communities frequently experience dangerous driving conditions, damaged infrastructure, and toxic stormwater runoff that can make people sick.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration determined that high tide flooding not associated with storms occurs twice as frequently as 25 years ago.

Meanwhile, extreme storms are also becoming more intense, putting coastal towns at even greater risk when they do strike.

What's being done to protect flood-prone communities?

Studies like this one support the need for greater monitoring and research of the impacts of our changing climate and worsening weather conditions. The researchers who used land-based sensors to assess high-tide flooding predicted that coastal flooding will become even more widespread and frequent because of climate-change-fueled sea level rises.

Meanwhile, other researchers have been working to improve soil quality and structure after floods to make it more resilient. Some communities have implemented programs to convert flood-prone properties into parks and other open spaces to help absorb floodwaters.

As an individual, you can make yourself more resilient to floods by learning more about critical climate issues like rising sea levels. You can take steps now to disaster-proof your house and install solar panels to keep the power on when the grid goes down.

Solar setups paired with battery storage can help you become self-sufficient during extreme weather and save on utility bill costs throughout the year. Using EnergySage's free online tool to compare quotes, you can find the best deal on local solar installation and save up to $10,000.

If you live in a coastal community, you can also boost your flood preparedness by always having a go-bag ready with essentials and understanding the crucial things to do and avoid during a flood.

