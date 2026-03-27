Wildlife experts thrilled as beloved creatures make a comeback: 'We are hopeful'

"We are seeing many chicks reaching full size."

In a conservation win, wildlife experts have reported an increase in the number of a rare bird only found in the native pinewoods of Scotland.

As The Guardian reported, the number of male capercaillies has increased from 20 in 2020 to 30 in 2025. The recording was made by the Royal Society for the Protection of Birds Abernathy, a national nature reserve.

Experts made the count at spring lekking sites, where the males aggregate and take part in competitive displays and courtship rituals to attract females.

Conservationists put the increase down to hard work to remove heather. The experts have used a remote-controlled mower to remove the plant from hard-to-reach places, enabling blaeberry to thrive; it's the preferred food of the charismatic grouse species. This also helps increase the number of moth caterpillars, which are a food source for capercaillie chicks.

In addition to clearing those areas, the wildlife experts have made use of cattle grazing to create open spaces, which foster conditions in which the birds can thrive.

"We are seeing many chicks reaching full size, and whilst the future of capercaillie remains in the balance, we are hopeful that these techniques can support their recovery in Scotland," said Richard Mason, a conservation manager at RSPB Abernethy, per The Guardian.

Like many other species, capercaillies are impacted by land-use changes, warmer and wetter weather, and the predation of their eggs.

Rewilding areas and returning them to how they were before human interference can boost wildlife populations and improve ecosystem functioning. These drives to improve local areas to protect populations have led to the successful reintroduction of species across the globe, such as the California red-legged frog and platypuses in Sydney, Australia.

Such success stories make the hard work worth it, preserving wildlife populations for generations to come.

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