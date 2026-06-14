Cape cobra tries to drag off a puff adder, but the would-be meal wins by becoming dead weight

"Never in my life have I related more to a snake than this."

Online viewers are fixated by a snake encounter that plays out almost like a gag.

Rather than turning into a dramatic chase, the clip shows a Cape cobra trying to haul off a puff adder, only to be stopped by prey that seems to answer with near-total stillness.

What happened?

Filmed in South Africa, the footage captures a long Cape cobra latched onto a much thicker puff adder as it backs up in an effort to pull it away.

The puff adder hardly moves, making the whole encounter feel less like a clean hunt and more like a bizarrely funny contest of traction.

As the original post put it, "Cape Cobra unsuccessfully tries to make a meal of this puff adder."

The poster also noted, "They are not immune nor resistant to cobra venom and are one of the cobra's most preferred prey."

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The cobra seems determined, but the puff adder's sheer heft — and refusal to cooperate — turns the scene into something like a deadlift gone wrong.

Why does it matter?

This encounter was filmed in a village within a national park area. When homes, roads, and tourist destinations sit close to wild habitat, people are more likely to witness moments like this — and more likely to have risky encounters with venomous animals themselves.

That overlap can be harmful for snakes, too. Animals moving through developed areas are often more likely to be disturbed, killed out of fear, or pushed into closer contact with people and pets.

While many people fear snakes, they are also part of complex food webs, and even highly venomous species face challenges, competition, and danger in the wild.

What are people saying?

Commenters were delighted by the puff adder's strategy — or apparent lack of one.

One person wrote, "Never in my life have I related more to a snake than this. It's like looking in a mirror."

"The battle of the danger noodles," another called the contest.

"I've never seen two snakes be so ineffective and so different in attitude about it," a third added. "Two sides of the same reptilian coin."

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