Teenage lifeguard speaks out after viral rescue of 10-year-old boy from huge waves

"This is my job, and I love what I do."

After a video of 16-year-old lifeguard Ryder Williams pulling a 10-year-old boy through pounding surf off the California coast went viral, the teen is speaking out about the ordeal and urging beachgoers to take ocean dangers seriously.

What happened?

According to Good Morning America, Williams, a lifeguard at Santa Cruz's Seabright State Beach, recounted the July 25 incident in a video posted to California State Parks' Instagram account.

Footage taken by a bystander showed him reaching the 10-year-old boy, later identified as Nathaniel, and battling heavy waves while moving him back toward shore.

In a written statement released by California State Parks, Williams said the emergency escalated quickly.

"I radioed it in, threw my radio and sunglasses at the base of my tower as I ran toward the kid," he said. "I put my fins on my wrist, popped my buoy and entered the water to get ahold of the child."

As the rescue unfolded, Williams said, people on the beach tried to enter the water to help, but he motioned for them to stay back because the surf was so dangerous. Another lifeguard, Aaron Bohnen, then went in and helped bring both Williams and Nathaniel safely to shore.

"Shortly after, I got back into my tower where I returned to provide lifeguard services for the rest of my shift," Williams said.

Why does it matter?

Williams' actions helped reunite a child with his family and avoided a tragedy.

Nathaniel's father, Sumit Rai, told ABC San Francisco station KGO-TV that watching the video was deeply unsettling.

"If I was watching that video, I wasn't sure if he'll make it, if I hadn't seen the end of it," Rai said. "And I wasn't sure, honestly, if the lifeguard would make it out with those conditions."

Rai added that his son lost consciousness during the incident, saying, "Another two or three seconds, I don't think my son would have made it." Nathaniel is still recovering in California.

Williams urged beachgoers to better understand ocean conditions and rip currents. The dangerous surf has also stretched rescue crews elsewhere on the West Coast; the Los Angeles County Fire Department Lifeguard Division said Los Angeles County recorded nearly 2,000 water rescues on July 25 and 26, per Good Morning America.

What's being done?

By sharing Williams' account publicly, California State Parks is amplifying his warning about rip currents.

The National Weather Service has also warned that people at West Coast beaches should stay alert for dangerous ocean conditions and life-threatening rip currents. Rip currents can be difficult to spot from shore and can quickly overwhelm even strong swimmers.

Among the most practical steps are checking local surf and weather warnings before entering the water, swimming near staffed lifeguard towers when possible, and talking with children about what to do if they are caught in rough surf. If someone appears to be in trouble, calling for a lifeguard or emergency help is often safer than rushing in without training.

"This is my job, and I love what I do," Williams said. "I'm thankful to my fellow lifeguards who perform rescues just like this every day."

Rai added, "God bless them, and, you know, thank you. I cannot express sufficient gratitude."

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