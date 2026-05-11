'It's not impossible': California bill is a step toward reintroduction of iconic Grizzly

"What I've learned is that it would be a lift for sure, but it's not impossible."

California's long-lost grizzly bear may be inching closer to a comeback. A bill moving through the state legislature would not bring the predator back immediately, but it would require officials to study what reintroduction could actually look like in a much more crowded modern California.

Senate Bill 1305 is headed for a key committee vote this week. If it advances, California wildlife officials would be tasked, as the San Francisco Chronicle reported, with producing a 2030 plan to assess whether bringing grizzlies back makes sense and under what conditions.

This is a notable shift for an animal that has appeared on the state flag for generations but has been absent from the landscape for about a century.

Supporters say the idea is no longer merely symbolic. A recent feasibility study led by Peter Alagona, a UC Santa Barbara environmental studies professor, estimated that California could support nearly 1,200 grizzlies. He and other advocates envision starting small, with a limited number of bears relocated from the northern Rockies and released over time in carefully selected remote areas.

Potential habitat identified in the study includes the southern Sierra Nevada, parts of northwestern California, and the Transverse Ranges in Southern California. According to the research, those sites were selected based on models of the bear's historic range, current habitat needs, and areas where other large predators have succeeded.

But the bill is facing major pushback, especially from ranching groups and rural communities that would be most affected and are already frustrated by California's wolf recovery efforts. Critics argue the state is not prepared to manage another large predator, particularly one that can weigh up to 1,000 pounds and pose public safety concerns.

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According to the Chronicle, a Senate Appropriations Committee fiscal analysis said the effort could mean 15 new Department of Fish and Wildlife employees and more than $4 million in yearly costs.

The legislation has already been narrowed in response to those concerns. Language that would have explicitly endorsed bringing grizzlies back was removed, leaving the bill focused only on studying the issue. Even that more limited step, however, has drawn warnings from former wildlife officials and cattle industry leaders who say human-wildlife conflicts would rise and agency workloads would become harder to manage.

This further comes at a time when the changing climate is already pushing grizzlies and other wildlife closer to humans in search of food and habitat, leading to dangerous, sometimes fatal encounters.

The stakes go beyond nostalgia. Supporters, including the Yurok and Tejon tribes, the Sierra Club, and the National Parks Conservation Association, say restoring grizzlies could help repair ecosystems by dispersing seeds and nutrients, feeding scavengers, and influencing the behavior of other animals.

In a state grappling with biodiversity loss and mounting environmental pressures, the possible return of a missing apex predator could also become a test of how far California is willing to go to rebuild ecological resilience — and how much risk residents are willing to accept in return.

"This is something that people have said is impossible for a long time," Alagona said, according to the Chronicle. "What I've learned is that it would be a lift for sure, but it's not impossible."

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