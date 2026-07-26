California 13-year-old stranded on 200-foot cliff above beach is hoisted out by Coast Guard

The terrain was difficult for crews approaching from land.

Emergency crews in Northern California used a helicopter to recover a 13-year-old boy after he became stuck on a cliff about 200 feet above the beach, the Coast Guard said.

The operation ended without reported injuries, and the teen was returned to his family after help from the Coast Guard, California State Parks, local fire responders, and Cal Fire.

What happened?

According to a Coast Guard report cited by KRCR, the incident took place on the evening of July 20 near McKinleyville on the bluffs overlooking Agate Beach at Sue-meg State Park.

A California State Parks lifeguard contacted the Coast Guard at 7:51 p.m., officials said in the report, after the teen became stranded while climbing on the south side of the beach.

Because the boy could not safely make his way back down and the terrain was difficult for crews approaching from land, California State Parks personnel remained at the scene while local fire and rescue responders worked nearby.

The Coast Guard responded by sending an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter from Air Station Humboldt Bay, and with no safe landing area close by, the crew hoisted the boy out and took him to the Coast Guard air station.

After arriving there, he was reunited with his parents with help from Cal Fire and California State Parks, the Coast Guard said.

Why does it matter?

The Coast Guard's quick response — along with state park staff and local crews who remained engaged on the ground — showed how layered emergency systems work when terrain makes traditional rescues impossible.

Preserving safe, well-managed public outdoor spaces matters for everyone who uses them. People who want to support broader stewardship efforts can explore ways to donate money to climate causes that help protect natural places and the communities connected to them.

What's being done?

With ground access too dangerous in this case, California State Parks staff stayed at the location, local fire and rescue crews responded, and the Coast Guard used aviation equipment to reach the teen.

The boy was recovered safely after several public agencies acted quickly. It was a true team effort.

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