California beach alert follows crude-oil clumps that left surfer 'head to toe' in oil

For now, authorities are not planning a tar-removal effort.

Beachgoers along California's South Coast are being warned to watch where they step after an unusual surge of tar and crude-oil clumps washed onto the sand, according to the Santa Barbara Independent.

The reports span multiple beaches, and one surfer said the mess left them covered "head to toe" in oil.

What happened?

By the morning of Thursday, July 16, reports from Santa Barbara County beaches described tar balls on the shoreline along with a strong petroleum smell.

Near East Beach, Caden McQueen said a petroleum odor caught his attention during a walk, and he then saw crude oil coming ashore in blobs, some "as big as tennis balls."

In a beach notice cited by the Independent, the City of Carpinteria said its beaches had more tar and oil than usual and attributed it to natural seeps.

Reports also came in from several nearby beaches — including Shoreline Park, Miramar, Summerland, Padaro, Hammond's, and Carpinteria — according to records submitted to the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services.

In a 10 a.m. report, one surfer said "hundreds of oil slicks" were visible from shore to about a mile offshore and that oil had coated both their body and board "head to toe."

Heal the Ocean Executive Director Karina Johnston said the nonprofit had received multiple reports, while its field advisor Harry Rabin said his team suspected the tar came from near Coal Oil Point by Isla Vista.

Why does it matter?

Oil residue can stick to skin, hair, gear, and animals, while slick shoreline conditions may also affect wildlife and disrupt local recreation.

For now, authorities are not planning a tar-removal effort.

U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer Kesley Underwood said, "There is no method of funding for natural seep clean-up," though Chief Warrant Officer Paul Ricketson later noted that a federal cleanup fund can be used in rare cases, according to the Independent.

What's being done?

Determining where the material came from is now the focus of state and federal agencies.

The Independent reported that Underwood said the Coast Guard is working with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife's Office of Spill Prevention and Response to assess conditions, while OSPR's Eric Laughlin said oil samples had been sent to a Sacramento petroleum chemistry lab for comparison with known samples.

Local officials are urging caution rather than promising cleanup.

The City of Carpinteria's alert said, "We advise beach users to practice caution and avoid areas where oil and tar are prevalent."

"The smell was intense," McQueen said.

Johnston added, "We definitely share the concerns of the community members who have reported to us, and we've definitely passed those along to all the appropriate agencies."

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