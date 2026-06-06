Florida snake remover grapples with hissing 'dragon' of a Burmese python in the Everglades

Burmese pythons have devastated native wildlife, preying on animals that help keep the ecosystem balanced.

A Florida-based python remover is going viral after sharing a tense Everglades encounter with a massive Burmese python that looked more like a "dragon" than a snake.

In the Reel, the invasive reptile hisses loudly while a handler wrestles its head and body on a boat in the Florida Everglades.

The snake attempts to free itself from the man's hold, showing the true power of these creatures.

"Absolute DRAGON of a Python! That hiss might as well have been a RWAR," the creator wrote in the caption. "These snakes really are intimidating sometimes, they are SUCH POWERFUL animals!"

Florida-based python remover Kev Pav, who posts as @Snakeaholic, shared footage of himself handling a huge Burmese python in the Everglades. The snake is wrapped around his forearms and upper body, giving off an intense hiss.

Burmese pythons are not native to the Everglades.

Their presence is a consequence of people reshaping ecosystems and introducing dangerous, disruptive species into places they do not belong.

Burmese pythons have devastated native wildlife, preying on animals that help keep the ecosystem balanced. They outcompete local wildlife and are too big for many of the apex predators in the ecosystem, including alligators, to keep in check, and they produce up to 100 eggs a year, meaning their population is growing unchecked by nature.

The impact goes beyond viral clips. Invasive predators can disrupt food webs, threaten biodiversity, and create new risks for pets and local wildlife.

Human-wildlife encounters also tend to increase when people alter habitats or introduce animals into unfamiliar environments. Pav's video shows the consequences of those decisions and the difficult, hands-on work now required to manage them.

Viewers were quick to react to the python's sheer intensity.

"Such a ferocious and powerful animal it is!" one commenter wrote.

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