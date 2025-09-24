Gardener uncovers unexpected visitors in garden bed: 'I don't remember planting these'

"Planted so many seeds, I don't remember what is what."

Gardening is a labor of love. You may not "love" all the weeding, unpredictable weather, and pests trying to destroy your crops, but there are those hidden gems, moments that are more magical than anything else, that make it feel all worthwhile.

For one home gardener, that moment came when they came across a crop they didn't remember planting: a nest of adorable baby bunnies.

The charming discovery was shared on the r/OrganicGardening subreddit, where the original poster posted photos of the adorable, furry additions nestled among their pepper plants in a raised garden bed.

The user joked, "Planted so many seeds, I don't remember what is what. I don't remember planting these. Thoughts?"

Photo Credit: Reddit

While the post was all in good fun, the adorable surprise wasn't a total accident. It was the direct result of the gardener's choice to cultivate a healthy, natural space. By avoiding harsh chemical pesticides and herbicides, they created a safe haven for local wildlife to thrive.

That little bunny nest is a perfect example of what happens when a garden is allowed to be a little wild.

It's one of the best reasons to upgrade your yard. By rewilding your yard with a more natural landscape, you're not just saving yourself time and money on watering and upkeep. Creating a natural lawn with native plants can become a haven for pollinators like bees and butterflies, which are essential for protecting our food supply.

You don't have to overhaul your whole space, either. Even replacing a patch of lawn with clover, trying out hardy buffalo grass, or starting a small xeriscaped garden can invite a whole new world of life into your backyard.

Fellow gardeners on Reddit certainly appreciated the unexpected guests, offering some creative names for the surprise "crop."

"The species is called Oculus Cuniculus, more commonly known as Eye of Bunny," one commenter quipped.

"Who is that cutie?! bunbun alert," another wrote.

One user playfully identified the newcomers as "Capsicum rabbitufolium I believe."

