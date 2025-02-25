Scientists observe unsettling behavior in hibernating creature during winter: 'Further feeding the known decline'

"If this happens, there will be no new [ones]."

Researchers have observed a peculiar and concerning behavior among bumblebees, and it's connected to Earth's overheating.

What's happening?

The BBC reported that conservationists spotted worker bumblebees building nests in late December in Aberdeen, Scotland.

Buglife, an organization focused on protecting invertebrate species, told the BBC that two of the 25 species of bumblebees found in the United Kingdom were believed to have started building nests earlier than usual.

While a 2019 survey conducted by Buglife found that honeybees and bumblebees from Jersey to Thurso were active between Christmas and the new year, the bumblebees' behavior this winter is nonetheless uncharacteristic since they typically do not emerge from hibernation until spring.

"The fact that there are active workers means not only have the queens awakened from hibernation but they have gone to the extent of starting new nests," Paul Hetherington, Buglife's director of fundraising and communications, told the BBC.

Why are bumblebees' emerging early for nest-building concerning?

Though the bumblebees were seemingly fueled by what the BBC called an "unseasonably mild" winter, Buglife stated that there was a "high risk" the nests would fail.

A lack of flowers from which to collect nectar and pollen combined with a potential return to colder temperatures would likely cause the nests to collapse and spell doom for the bees.

"If this happens, there will be no new queens produced, meaning far fewer to emerge in spring, further feeding the known decline in bumblebees," Hetherington added.

The insect's demise would be an environmental catastrophe, disrupting everything from the food chain to the balance of fragile ecosystems.

Bumblebees, along with other pollinators, play a crucial role in fertilizing plants, which can help improve the size, abundance, and flavor of the fruits and vegetables we eat.

What's being done to protect bumblebees?

With bumblebees under year-round siege from rising global temperatures and pesticides, researchers and volunteers are working to shield species from further devastation.

For example, a conservation program in Texas utilizes bumblebee-sniffing dogs to locate underground nests, allowing researchers to study the insects. Meanwhile, a restoration project in the U.K. has led to the return of the rare bilberry bumblebee.

Homeowners can also help bumblebee populations and other pollinators by eschewing traditional lawns in favor of rewilded yards or gardens.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.