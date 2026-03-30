Expert issues warning after making tragic discovery in bull's stomach

This incident showed how it can add up to a matter of life-or-death for animals.

All of the plastic trash that gets carelessly thrown away can really add up. In the case of a stray bull, it amounted to close to 50 kilograms in its stomach that nearly cost it its life.

The Deccan Chronicle reported on an emergency surgery performed by veterinarians in Bhubaneswar, India, to save the life of the 10-year-old bull.

Before the procedure, the bull showed telltale signs of illness. It was refusing to eat, getting weaker, and its belly was getting bloated. That alarmed its handlers, who got the bull in front of the Odisha branch of the Directorate of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services.

The examination revealed massive plastic consumption, resulting from the animal patrolling the local area for food. Given the amount of plastic consumed, going straight to surgery was the only option to save the bull's life.

Thankfully, removing all that plastic has changed the bull's fortunes. With the 100-plus-pound stash of polythene bags and other materials out of the picture, the vets said the bull was on the path to recovery.

While this story appears to have a happy ending, it serves as a warning for the consequences of letting plastic run wild.

"The incident brings to light the growing threat posed by indiscriminate disposal of plastic waste," commented animal care activist Pramod Kumar Deb.

Reducing the use of single-use plastics is one way to lower the risk that these items end up being dangerously ingested. Otherwise, properly recycling or disposing of plastics is important to ensure they don't end up in places they shouldn't be, like an animal's stomach.

This incident showed how it can add up to a matter of life-or-death for animals that eat scraps covered in plastics.

"Stray cattle often consume plastic bags mixed with food scraps in urban areas, leading to serious health complications and, in many cases, death," Deb concluded to the Deccan Chronicle.

"Strong enforcement of law must be in place to dissuade people from dumping residue foods with plastic wastes in open places."

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