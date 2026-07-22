An elephant in Kenya is hit with several arrows, and vets dig one out by his eye

The wound can affect vision, feeding, movement, and the animal's ability to protect itself.

A bull elephant in Kenya's Mara region is recovering after a veterinary team removed an arrowhead lodged dangerously close to his eye.

The rescue, shared on Instagram by Sheldrick Wildlife Trust (@sheldricktrust), highlights both the injuries wild animals can suffer and the speed and skill often required to save them in the field.

What happened?

According to a July 16 Instagram post from the trust, the response began when Olare Motorogi Conservancy rangers found the injured bull and alerted the SWT/KWS Mara Vet Unit.

Treatment was briefly delayed because, after being darted, the elephant fell in a position that made the wounds difficult to reach, so responders had to turn him over. Among several arrow injuries, one was especially close to the eye.

Once the bull was repositioned, Dr. Aminga and the team removed the arrowhead from near the elephant's right eye, cleaned the wound, and packed it with green clay. They also treated another wound on the bull's side.

The update was a hit with viewers, earning more than 32,000 likes in less than a day.

"Those arrows are not easy to spot," a viewer wrote. "Thank goodness the rangers know what to look for. Great intervention!"

Why does it matter?

An injury near an elephant's eye is more than a dramatic image. The wound can affect vision, feeding, movement, and the animal's ability to protect itself. Multiple untreated wounds can also raise the risk of infection and prolonged suffering.

Wildlife emergencies often depend on a chain of quick decisions. Rangers have to identify the problem, raise the alarm, and get trained veterinary teams on site before an injury worsens or the animal moves out of reach.

Elephants are among the world's most recognizable species, and their survival is tied to the health of ecosystems that support tourism, local livelihoods, and biodiversity more broadly.

Saving even one animal depends on maintaining the people and systems that make rescues possible. Sheldrick operates an orphan rescue and rehabilitation program, and on its website, it touts raising 327 elephant orphans alone.

The trust doesn't stop at elephants either. Viral sensation Bumpy, a hippo, is one of the more popular patients.

What's being done?

In this case, the rescue took the form of a coordinated field response. Conservancy rangers were first to identify the bull, the Mara Vet Unit was brought in, and the team then carried out treatment.

"Gently flipping an elephant," a user remarked. "Everything you do is a miracle."

That kind of intervention is resource-intensive. It requires trained wildlife veterinarians, coordination with local conservation staff, the ability to safely dart a large animal, and medical supplies for wound care in remote conditions.

Part of what makes Sheldrick's mission possible is the support of the public through symbolic orphan adoptions.

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