In Australia, a 3.8-ounce brushtail possum was found beside his dead mom but is now bright, active

His condition later worsened, but the joey is now regaining strength in care.

Rescuers in Australia took in Stitch, a 3.8-ounce (107-gram) brushtail possum joey found beside his dead mother, giving the tiny marsupial a second chance.

His condition later worsened, but the joey is now regaining strength in care.

What happened?

In an Instagram post, Wildlife Rescue Queensland shared Stitch's story, showing the joey being hand-raised as he gradually gets stronger.

"This little brushtail possum is Stitch," the organization wrote. "Weighing just 107 grams, Stitch was found beside his deceased mum and brought into care."

Wildlife Rescue Queensland said Stitch is now "bright, active and putting on weight," but that improvement came only after a difficult turn. After first stabilizing, he "became quite unwell and required intensive supportive care before slowly beginning to improve," the group said, adding that he still needs more time before he is ready for release.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife rehabilitation often depends on timing, expertise, and patience.

Very young marsupials are especially vulnerable after losing their mothers, and survival can depend on round-the-clock feeding, warmth, monitoring, and medical support.

When rescue groups nurse orphaned wildlife back to health, they help preserve local ecosystems and give native species a better chance to thrive where they belong.

A tiny joey may look calm in a short video, but behind that footage is intensive work from trained carers, veterinary support, and often limited resources.

Stitch's progress shows the work rescue organizations do every day. Rescuers can make a difference for animals that would not survive on their own.

What's being done?

For Stitch's case, the immediate need was intensive supportive care once his condition declined.

Wildlife Rescue Queensland said in its Instagram caption that he improved only gradually after becoming unwell and needing that extra support.

The organization's work goes beyond keeping orphaned animals alive in the short term and focuses on getting them ready for release. For joeys like Stitch, that means helping them add weight, build strength, and mature enough to eventually survive back in the wild.

Wildlife Rescue Queensland wrote: "Every orphaned animal that comes into care is given the opportunity to recover and grow, with the goal of one day returning to the wild where they belong."

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