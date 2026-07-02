Alaska brown bear cubs wrestle through summer brush, and train for life on their own

Play among young animals is about much more than entertainment.

Two young brown bears tumbling through thick summer brush in Alaska are giving viewers a rare glimpse of something both adorable and essential.

The Instagram post by creator Nick in Alaska (@nick_in_alaska) shows the cubs roughhousing like siblings anywhere. But in the wild, that play could help determine whether they thrive later in life.

What happened?

In a reel, Nick captured the pair as they wrestled, rolled, and shoved through fresh greenery, displaying a little "sibling rivalry."

"Yearling brown bear cubs still have a lot to learn, and play is one of the ways they do it," Nick wrote. "Wrestling through Alaska's fresh summer growth helps them build the strength and skills they'll need to survive on their own."

The video kicks off with one of the cubs taking a playful bite out of its distracted companion, who is chomping on some grass.

That quickly gets attention, and the other cub defends itself from the counterattack by protecting its face and eyes.

The video cuts out before what was likely some light wrestling. However, it did seem like the bear that instigated the incident was in a bit of a vulnerable spot with its sibling holding the high ground.

Why does it matter?

Play among young animals is about much more than entertainment.

As Bear Smart noted, wrestling among bear cubs can help develop coordination, balance, endurance, and social awareness, all of which may become critical later when they need to forage, avoid danger, and navigate life without constant help.

What are people saying?

Viewers enjoyed the intimate look at the pair of cubs.

"Little ones are already pros at sibling rivalry!" Canon USA's (@canonusa) Instagram account replied. "Fantastic capture of them learning the ropes."

"Beautiful!" a commenter exclaimed. "Seems brother bear thinks his sibling tastes better than grass!"

"How lovely to watch them playing," a viewer declared. "Delightful."

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