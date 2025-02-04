Hero dog makes 'discovery of a lifetime' in wildlife reserve: 'I was very surprised'

Zoos Victoria is looking for even more ways that dogs like Moss can help its quest.

Finding a species in the wild that experts had thought was only living in captivity is always fun, right? Turns out, it's even better when it's found by another animal.

Moss is a golden Labrador who works with researchers at Zoos Victoria in Australia. He's a wildlife detection dog, which means that he helps sniff out populations of animals that are hard to find.

According to Zoos Victoria, Moss' handler, Dr. La Toya Jamieson, took him to a place he'd never been before and a place where they didn't think there were any broad-toothed rats. However, Moss alerted Dr. Jamieson, and she found scat belonging to the endangered species. It's the "discovery of a lifetime," according to Zoos Victoria. "I was very surprised," Dr. Jamieson remembers.

Upon further investigation, scientists found three broad-toothed rats living in this new location. It's significant, according to Sakib Kazi, a research assistant, because it's the first time they've ever been recorded living in an area with a predator-free fence. The area is managed by Zoos Victoria, so the rats might have a better chance of survival there than in wild places where predators can get in.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature, protecting endangered species like the broad-toothed rat is important because these species have important roles to play in the ecosystems where they live. Removing one species can cause significant changes that eventually affect human life, too.

Zoos Victoria is committed to doing everything it can for this small population of broad-toothed rats that Moss found. "We'll now be looking at ways that we can actually improve the habitat for the rats that we have so that we can ensure that they thrive with us into the future," said Lisa Stuart, one of the rangers for the enclosed area where the rats were found.

If you want to help protect endangered species, the International Fund for Animal Welfare says you can advocate for conservation, participate in outdoor cleanups, and volunteer at a place that rehabilitates wildlife. You can also vote for pro-climate candidates, open your home to animals that need rehabilitation, or choose a species, like monarch butterflies, and get to know it well.

Meanwhile, Zoos Victoria is looking for even more ways that dogs like Moss can help its quest to find and preserve the endangered species in its area.

