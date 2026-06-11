Traveler's daily cleanup routine on popular hiking trail sparks praise online: 'More respect than many visitors'

Trash on trails is more than an eyesore.

Footage of a British tourist cleaning up litter on a scenic trail in India is gaining some traction online, earning praise for the traveler's actions as well as concern for the state of the trail.

According to a report from The Tribune, the clip shows the traveler stopping along Uttarakhand's Kasar Devi trail to gather trash left behind by visitors.

What happened?

As the hiker moves along the trekking route, he picks up discarded waste by hand, including bottles, wrappers, and cans scattered through the natural landscape.

According to the video's caption, the traveler spends 20 to 30 minutes a day cleaning the trail during his trek.

The video highlights a common problem at popular hikes and tourist destinations, where visitors come to enjoy nature and stunning views but too often leave behind waste that damages them.

Why does it matter?

Trash on trails is more than an eyesore.

Plastic and food packaging can harm wildlife, pollute soil and waterways, and make natural spaces less safe and enjoyable for everyone else. In places that rely on tourism, litter can also put additional financial pressure on local communities left to deal with the cleanup. If the community fails to keep the trail clean, it can create a vicious cycle wherein fewer people visit the sites because they're dirty, giving the community fewer resources to clean them up.

All of that can be alleviated if visitors simply pick up after themselves and follow the Leave No Trace principles of interacting with nature.

Picking up litter, carrying trash back home, and supporting cleanup efforts help protect shared spaces.

What are people saying?

Many commenters praised the traveler while expressing disappointment that anyone had to step in in the first place.

"Respect," one user wrote.

"He is treating our forests with more respect than many of the people who visit them," another commenter said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.