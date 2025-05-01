  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials sound alarm as animal deaths surge on popular beaches: 'It wasn't like this before'

by Kate Saxton
The Sea Turtle Preservation Society has recorded 141 stranded turtles this year.

Photo Credit: iStock

An increase in marine animal deaths in Florida is stirring concern among wildlife officials. While the actual cause remains a mystery, Brevard County neighbors suggest that it could be related to a recently completed dredging project and may negatively affect humans and animals, Fox 35 Orlando reported.

What's happening?

According to local news sources, beachgoers and conservationists have noticed more sick and dead animals on the beaches of Brevard County in recent months. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has reported 26 fish kills. The Sea Turtle Preservation Society has recorded 141 stranded turtles this year, exceeding the five-year average of 36.2 strandings per year. Officials can't seem to pinpoint an exact cause for the spike in cases, but neighbors say it started around the same time as a dredging project aimed at restoring damage to the beaches after Hurricane Ian and Hurricane Nicole.

"It wasn't like this before this dredging started," resident Jeanne Abright told Fox 38 Orlando. 

Why does it matter?

Because officials aren't sure why these marine animals continue to wash ashore sick and dead, it's difficult to know the direct impacts on human populations in the area.

However, if locals are right about the correlation to the dredging project, beachgoers are at risk. The increase in sick and dead animals could suggest water contamination, which can be caused by dredging, according to Aquaread. With Brevard County seeing nearly $3 billion in tourist spending in 2023, per Florida Today, locals and visitors alike could be in danger.

What's the solution?

Luckily, the Brevard County dredging project wrapped up in March, per DredgingToday.com. But with an active hurricane season predicted for 2025 by The Weather Channel, more could be on the way. Many Florida residents and conservationists are speaking out against dredging, per WPTV. In the meantime, scientists are developing methods to replenish marine animal populations that have been negatively affected by environmental factors.

x