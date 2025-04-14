Shocking footage shows city streets submerged after devastating natural disaster: 'The earth is mad'

The situation is heartbreaking but not exactly unique in the country.

Heavy rainfall in Brazil earlier this month resulted in extreme flooding and a destructive landslide, displacing close to 400 people as well as animals.

What's happening?

As detailed by ReliefWeb, the southeastern municipalities of Petrópolis, Angra dos Reis, and São Paulo were left reeling after downpours in early April caused flooding that triggered a landslide, destroying homes and displacing residents.

A video was posted to the r/TerrifyingAsF*** subreddit that seemed to show a portion of these events, with floodwaters that looked more like a waterfall following "nearly 12 inches of rainfall within 24 hours in Petrópolis."

A CNN video also showed multiple cows swept away by rushing waters.

A state of emergency was declared on April 5. A "massive" landslide occurred the following day.

According to ReliefWeb, at least 380 people were being sheltered as of April 6 in Angra dos Reis after being forced from their homes.

Why is this important?

This early April flooding event is just the latest in Brazil, which has seen multiple rounds of torrential downpours since the start of the rainy season.

In January, heavy rainfall prompted landslides that killed "at least 10 people … in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais," also in the Southeast region of the country, per the BBC. The Northwest region experienced heavy rains, flooding, and landslides in March, resulting in injuries, displacements, property damage, and power outages, according to an earlier report from ReliefWeb.

Intensifying rains, floods, and landslides come amid a range of extreme weather events in the country. A São Paulo-based journalist reported for DevelopmentAid this month that the "annual number of [climate-related catastrophes] has almost doubled since 2020 compared to the two previous decades, according to a new study by the Brazilian Alliance for Ocean Culture, supported by the Brazilian government and UNESCO."

The escalating threats have brought significant financial burdens to the state, individuals, and families. The BBC reported that the "city's health centre was also damaged by the [January] landslides" — an example of the impacts on critical infrastructure that can cost money and, most importantly, lives.

The situation in Brazil is heartbreaking but not exactly unique. Rising temperatures caused by heat-trapping pollution in our atmosphere are driving more frequent and more severe disasters like floods, storms, and more all over the world.

As one Redditor commented on the video of the waterfall-like floods, "The earth is mad."

What's being done about this?

The BBC noted that "neighbourhoods precariously built on steep hillsides [are] the worst hit" by landslides. More support for climate-conscious building development and urban planning could help improve safety for residents.

In late 2024, the United Nations Office for Project Services announced "a new partnership with the government of Brazil … [that] will help strengthen the country's resilience to climate-induced disasters." The project prioritizes support for these precariously constructed communities and will provide "technical assistance to develop prevention and response plans in cities particularly vulnerable to landslides, flash floods and flooding."

Scientists in São Paulo are also working to improve our ability to predict landslide risk using high-resolution images. According to PreventionWeb, "the new methodology [is expected to] be ready by the end of 2025, so that policymakers and planners can use it to map landslide-prone areas … more comprehensively."

But you don't have to be based in Brazil to help reduce the risks of life-threatening floods and landslides. Exploring opportunities to get involved is a good start. You can also consider switching to sustainable energy sources like solar, making your next vehicle an electric model, and voting for pro-climate candidates who can affect policies and investments in infrastructure to mitigate the impacts of extreme weather.

