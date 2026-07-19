At an Illinois preserve, 3 turtle-sniffing dogs are helping scientists work much faster

"An important part of a team that's helping to monitor the health of prairie grasslands."

Not every conservation job happens in hiking boots. At an Illinois prairie preserve, three Boykin spaniels are helping scientists locate ornate box turtles, and the unusual team is winning plenty of fans online.

What's happening?

At Nachusa Grasslands Preserve in Illinois, researchers have help from Skeeter, Yogi, and Ruger, three Boykin spaniels trained to sniff out ornate box turtles. The Nature Conservancy (@nature_org) recently featured the dogs on Instagram, highlighting how they support land management and help keep the grassland healthy.

Because ornate box turtles usually stay close to the same home territory, preserving those areas can be important to their survival. The post also noted that dogs may smell 10,000 to 100,000 times better than humans, which helps explain why the spaniels are so useful in the field.

In the post's playful voiceover narration, Skeeter explains that the dogs work with their conservationist dad, John: "Originally, we were bred in South Carolina for bird hunting, but then John noticed we were pretty good with not only tracking turtle scents, but also picking them up super gently."

One commenter wrote: "What a perfect job! Great work, team!!!"

Why does it matter?

Turtles can give researchers valuable clues about ecosystem health, and prairie grasslands need careful management to remain resilient for the many species that depend on them.

More efficient turtle searches can give scientists a better understanding of how the preserve is faring and whether any land-management adjustments are needed. In the post, the voice of Skeeter says: "John's scientist friends say we're an important part of a team that's helping to monitor the health of prairie grasslands."

Healthy grasslands can also benefit nearby communities. They support biodiversity, help stabilize soil, and can improve landscape resilience in the face of drought and other environmental pressures. When researchers can gather better data, they are in a stronger position to protect those broader natural systems.

What's being done?

Conservation teams are using trained dogs to reduce the time it takes to locate turtles in the prairie. Faster searches can help researchers learn more about where turtles live while improving efforts to protect those habitats.

The post suggests the dogs can dramatically speed up the search. "One time I even heard someone say we find more turtles in an hour or two than scientists do in a week or longer," Skeeter said.

Volunteering with a preserve, supporting habitat restoration efforts, and learning more about community-based environmental work are all meaningful ways to start. You can also check out the TCD Guide's page on taking local action for more ways to get involved.

"Being a turtle-retrieving dog is hard work. But hey, someone's got to do it," Skeeter said.

One grateful commenter summed it up by writing: "Thank you to this elite furry conservation team."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.