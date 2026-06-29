Young angler reels in 'monster' bass from tiny raft, tears up over his personal best

"This is exactly what childhood should look like."

A tiny raft, a massive bass, and one unforgettable reaction have helped turn a simple fishing trip into a viral feel-good moment.

A video of a boy named Owen Weese has been gaining attention online as he appears to land the largest bass of his life before breaking down in tears.

Recently featured by TAG24 as a Viral Video of the Day, the clip shows Owen fishing from a small raft in a pond when his line suddenly catches something far bigger than he expected.

The fish on the line is strong enough to pull Owen's small raft, but he doesn't give up on his catch.

As he manages to pull the fish out of the water, excitement gives way to shock. It turns out to be an enormous bass, and Owen seems almost unable to believe what he is looking at.

"This is a 10-pound bass, I kid you not," Owen says to his mom across the pond.

Once he sees it clearly, Owen calls it a "monster," and the catch appears to be his personal best.

His mom keeps filming as the moment overwhelms him, and he starts to cry.

The clip centers on a pond, a basic raft, and some patience, rather than a big-budget outing or faraway destination. Some commenters applauded Owen for being outdoors and enjoying it, rather than being on his phone or tablet.

"See what being outside can do for a kid," one commenter wrote. Another added, "This is exactly what childhood should look like."

Owen's stunned "monster" says plenty about what he thought he had on the line, and the tears that follow make clear just how much the catch meant to him.

Another commenter wrote, "This is going to be his core childhood memory." Even the TikTok account for National Geographic commented, writing, "Oh he's gonna be talking about this for years."

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