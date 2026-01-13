Scientists make stunning discovery while recording sounds underneath ocean surface: 'A surprising result'

Researchers have been recording bowhead whale love songs from under Arctic Ocean ice, finding a prolific selection of serenades.

Now, artificial intelligence is helping the team to decipher the ballads' meanings and to learn more about the amazing creatures and how they are adapting to our changing planet, according to a report from the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany.

As a result, ice sheet health is emerging as a key concern for whale populations, as hydrophone recordings suggested the whales gather underneath it. But ocean warming is causing Arctic sheets to melt 12.2% per decade, according to NASA estimates.

"If the ice disappears, the population will lose a central habitat," biologist Marlene Meister said in the report.

Our seas absorb up to 91% of Earth's excess heat, which contributes to the melt, coastal flooding, and other concerns. Ice loss also causes more heat retention, as the sheets reflect warmth away from the surface, the National Oceanic & Atmospheric Administration has noted.

Bowheads have been protected for decades, but the Arctic population studied near the North Pole hasn't fully recovered, and the whales there number in the hundreds. The population was up to 65,000, before commercial whaling decimated it, according to the institute.

The World Wildlife Fund has said the fascinating creature can grow up to 60 feet in length, weigh 100 tons, and live for more than 200 years. It listed the bowhead as an animal of "least concern" with a global population of more than 10,000. However, the United States has classified the whale as "protected" and "endangered" under the Endangered Species Act.

Under the sea ice, the institute team used AI to convert 2022-23 audio from the selected population into spectrograms for examination.

The experts recorded 12 different songs north of Spitsbergen, peaking in February — a timely month for mating. Early recordings were up to about 124 miles into the ice sheet. By the end, the songs were recorded right at the edge due to melting. The team also listened to a nearby region with no ice, called the Fram Strait. Whales were present, but no songs were recorded there in more than a decade, according to the report.

"The close link between song diversity and distance from the ice edge was a surprising result for us," Meister said.

Audio evidence is helping experts on land, as well. Bioacoustic technology is being used to determine the health of birds, insects, and other critters. Trail cameras are becoming effective tools to capture footage of elusive creatures in natural settings.

The whale researchers are still deciphering the songs for whale health clues. But ice melt has some surface-level concerns that are certain. Receding sheets expose more water to shipping, oil pollution, noise, and ship collisions, per the report.

"It is likely not possible for the whales to simply move farther north, as food availability there is very limited," Meister said.

Staying informed about how planetary warming impacts fascinating creatures such as bowhead whales is an important first step to ensuring their survival. Your voice and vote can join others in the effort to secure planet-friendly policy.

A conversation with friends and family about the whales and their unique songs is another way to raise awareness about environmental challenges.

It also makes for interesting discussion.

The experts said the song selection could be an indication that female bowheads are attracted to males who are capable crooners, giving them a reproductive advantage.

"Another possibility is that … females prefer males with more diverse song repertoires," Meister said.

