In England, boat crew saves German shepherd adrift at sea, earns PETA's 'Hero to Animals' award

"Thanks to these rescuers' heroic actions, what could have been a tragedy for Bruce had a happy ending."

A routine boat trip off England's northeast coast turned into a rescue mission when a German shepherd named Bruce was found drifting out to sea on an inflatable kayak.

Now, the crew who pulled him from the water has received national recognition after helping make sure the frightening incident ended in a reunion rather than a tragedy.

What happened?

Bruce, a German shepherd who was carried offshore while stuck on an inflatable kayak, was rescued by the Serenity Farne Island boat tours crew from Seahouses, Northumberland — a rescue that later earned them a PETA Hero to Animals Award.

The incident happened last month while the boat was on a scheduled landing trip to Inner Farne.

According to The Northern Echo, a coastguard broadcast prompted skipper Jimmy Reid and crewman Aaron Fordy to act. After getting their passengers safely ashore, they joined the search and eventually found the kayak farther offshore in difficult conditions.

Fordy first spotted Bruce from the vessel's upper deck. When the crew got close, they worried the dog might already have gone under; although they caught hold of his harness, he slipped loose and fell back into the water.

Fordy then reached over the side and pulled Bruce out just before he went under.

After the rescue, the boat returned to Inner Farne for its passengers and then headed for Seahouses Harbor, where Bruce was reunited with his owners.

Why does it matter?

Coastal weather and water conditions can change fast, and inflatable equipment can be especially vulnerable to wind and currents.

The Serenity team balanced passenger safety, responded to a coastguard alert, and moved quickly enough to save a frightened animal in open water.

Dogs can face serious risks around beaches, boats, and shorelines even when they appear secure. A properly fitted harness, close supervision, and extra caution around wind and waves can make a major difference.

What's being done?

PETA's award offers formal recognition for the rescue.

The crew later described it as a collective effort, emphasizing communication and coordination during emergencies on the water.

Practical steps during coastal outings include checking weather conditions, avoiding inflatable equipment in strong winds, and making sure pets are never left in unstable situations near open water.

People who want to help animals more broadly can support local rescue groups, back coastal safety efforts, and look for community opportunities to protect vulnerable people and pets.

"Thanks to these rescuers' heroic actions, what could have been a tragedy for Bruce had a happy ending," said Elisa Allen, vice president of programs at PETA. "We hope their compassionate deed will inspire others to help animals in need."

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