Poland hired hunters to clear 3,000 boars from its capital, then playground killings sparked protests

"What is happening in Warsaw recently is pathology and barbarism."

Warsaw's Bemowo district has become one of the Polish capital's hottest neighborhoods, with a new metro station and climbing home prices. But residents there have been confronted with a far different sign of urban change.

What happened?

As The Telegraph reported, Warsaw's mayor enlisted specialist hunters in April to deal with roughly 3,000 boars roaming the city, either by capturing them or killing them.

The operation was supposed to use dart guns, with teams meant to locate the animals, tranquilize them, and then kill them later by injection.

However, in Bemowo, residents reportedly watched hunters chase the animals and place the bodies in garbage bins.

The Telegraph reported that public anger grew after some of the boars were killed in playgrounds and in incidents witnessed by children, leading to protests.

Dorota Sumińska, a local vet, told The Telegraph she did not agree with the tactics used to mitigate the species' spread.

"What is happening in Warsaw recently is pathology and barbarism," she said. "It frightens me that something like this was allowed to happen."

Why does it matter?

Polish officials said the increase in the animals dates back to 2017, when local boars developed resistance to African swine fever and their numbers began rising much faster.

Large wild animals moving through dense urban areas can alarm residents, disrupt commutes, and create safety concerns for families, pedestrians, drivers, and pets. Boars can be aggressive, especially in pursuit of food.

Even people who agree that a swelling boar population has to be managed may object to seeing animals killed in public spaces, especially places meant for children.

The protests suggest residents are worried not only about the boars themselves but also about how authorities are responding.

What's being done?

For now, Warsaw's answer has been direct intervention through specialist hunters. City officials appear to see the cull as a way to regain control of a fast-growing urban wildlife problem.

Removing animals in highly visible public places can deepen distress and undermine trust, even when officials are trying to address a genuine concern.

"A wild boar is wild, but it is not evil," another resident told The Telegraph. "I do not agree with the mindless killing of animals. The city should get to work and find alternatives that would prevent wild boars from coming into urban areas."

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