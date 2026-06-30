Florida woman finds 5-foot boa 'camped out' on her car hood, and police wrangle it

Clearwater Police were called to remove a 5-foot boa constrictor that turned up on the hood of a car.

The department posted about the episode on social media, and United Press International said officers in the Franklin Street area safely took the snake off the vehicle before bringing it to a local pet store.

What happened?

The department said that "someone reported a snake camped out atop a car hood," and the animal turned out to be the boa constrictor.

"Equipped with a snake hook — yes, the sergeant is ever-prepared and carries one in her car — they were able to bravely wrangle the reptilian rascal and take it to a local pet store that will find the boa a proper home," the department stated.

It said the boa was unharmed, though it was dehydrated. UPI noted that no one knew where it had come from.

Why does it matter?

Unusual wildlife encounters are often linked, at least in part, to human activity.

In Florida, boas are commonly kept as pets, so when one appears on the hood of a car in an urban area, it raises the possibility that it escaped or was abandoned. Either way, the situation can be stressful for both the animal and people.

For the snake, dehydration suggests it may have been exposed to heat or left without access to water. For residents, a large reptile on a vehicle can be frightening and potentially dangerous, especially if someone tries to handle it without proper training. In this case, experienced responders kept the situation from escalating.

The encounter reflects a broader pattern of human-wildlife encounters as development expands and animals increasingly move through neighborhoods, parking lots, and other built environments.

Even when the animal is not native to the area, human decisions — from habitat disruption to the exotic pet trade — can shape how these encounters happen and who is affected.

What are people saying?

Clearwater Police leaned into the humor of the moment, calling the boa a "reptilian rascal" and adding, "Talk about an unusual catch of a slithery suspect."

At the same time, the department made clear that the rescue was handled seriously. It emphasized that officers were able to safely wrangle the animal and facilitate its move to "a proper home."

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