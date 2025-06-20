Scientists shocked after rediscovering elusive species not seen in decades: 'We were elated to say the least'

"I've always loved the species that others wouldn't study because they're harder to find or obscure."

A daring duo swooped down on a remote location by helicopter to locate a species last seen in 1991.

The conservationists from the Endangered Wildlife Trust were on a mission to find evidence of the Blyde River flat gecko, a species that was only ever seen once, according to The Associated Press.

So rare is the gecko that some researchers wondered if the initial discovery wasn't just a different coloring of a known species. Flat geckos are micro-endemic creatures, meaning they're found only within a very small geographic area. In this case, the area in question was the Blyde River Canyon, a 29,000-hectare nature reserve located in the northeast of South Africa.

Photo Credit: Darren Pietersen/EWT

Darren Pietersen and John Davies returned to the site where the gecko was first discovered in 1991. The area is almost entirely inaccessible, so they had to land via helicopter to retrace the steps of that first expedition. As the EWT's media release noted, securing the required permits was a lengthy process. Fortunately, that patience paid off, as the two researchers saw 20 to 30 geckos, photographed seven, and collected tissue samples from a few specimens. "We were elated to say the least," Pietersen said.

The team's work fills a significant gap in the research on species previously considered lost due to the complete lack of data available. Pietersen told The Associated Press that the insufficient data annoyed him and that he relished the challenge of filling in those knowledge gaps. "I've always loved the species that others wouldn't study because they're harder to find or obscure," he said.

Uncovering a long-lost species isn't just a feel-good story; the knowledge gained from such discoveries also plays a crucial role in enhancing our understanding of an area's biodiversity. It can help form more effective conservation strategies to safeguard the delicate balance of ecosystems for generations to come. It also serves as a reminder that the most effective climate action often occurs at the local level.

