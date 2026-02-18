Homeowner shares video of unexpected guest living in backyard: 'I didn't know what was going to appear'

A homeowner in Australia has gone viral after sharing a short video of an unexpected — and very welcome — backyard resident.

The clip, posted to Reddit's r/australianwildlife community, shows a blue-tongued lizard slowly emerging from tall grass. The post is titled, "He's been living in my backyard :)" — and commenters quickly agreed the homeowner was lucky to have such a gentle guest.

The video has drawn attention not just for its cuteness, but for what it represents: how everyday yards can quietly become safe havens for native wildlife when they're allowed to grow a little wild.

After the video began circulating, viewers flooded the comments with admiration and jokes.

One person wrote, "I didn't know what was going to appear! How gorgeous."

Another chimed in with a reminder of who really runs the yard: "You're living in HIS backyard."

Several commenters identified the reptile as a blue-tongued lizard — a native Australian species known for its calm temperament and appetite for garden pests like snails.

"Native to Aus, beautiful wildlife, gentle personality," one commenter wrote. "Lucky to have 'em, we are."

Encounters like this highlight the growing benefits of rethinking traditional lawns. Monoculture grass lawns often require constant mowing, watering, and chemical treatments, while offering little value to local ecosystems.

Replacing even part of a lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can save homeowners time and money while lowering water bills and creating habitats that wildlife actually use.

Rewilding a yard with plants suited to your local gardening zone also reduces maintenance overall. Native species typically thrive without fertilizers or daily watering, cutting down on energy use and ongoing costs.

The video's comment section reflects that growing appreciation for coexistence.

One viewer joked, "Probably just woke up and looking for a feed lol," while suggesting leaving water out to make the visitor feel at home.

As one commenter put it simply: "Just checking for snails, don't mind me."

