  • Outdoors Outdoors

Homeowner shares video of unexpected guest living in backyard: 'I didn't know what was going to appear'

"Don't mind me."

by Mariah Botkin
A homeowner in Australia shared a video of a blue-tongue lizard living in their backyard, highlighting the benefits of rewilding lawns.

Photo Credit: Reddit

A homeowner in Australia has gone viral after sharing a short video of an unexpected — and very welcome — backyard resident.

The clip, posted to Reddit's r/australianwildlife community, shows a blue-tongued lizard slowly emerging from tall grass. The post is titled, "He's been living in my backyard :)" — and commenters quickly agreed the homeowner was lucky to have such a gentle guest.

He's been living in my backyard 🙂
byu/ArrowHuntsman inaustralianwildlife

(Click here to watch the video if the embed does not appear.)

The video has drawn attention not just for its cuteness, but for what it represents: how everyday yards can quietly become safe havens for native wildlife when they're allowed to grow a little wild.

After the video began circulating, viewers flooded the comments with admiration and jokes. 

One person wrote, "I didn't know what was going to appear! How gorgeous." 

Another chimed in with a reminder of who really runs the yard: "You're living in HIS backyard."

Several commenters identified the reptile as a blue-tongued lizard — a native Australian species known for its calm temperament and appetite for garden pests like snails.

"Native to Aus, beautiful wildlife, gentle personality," one commenter wrote. "Lucky to have 'em, we are."

Encounters like this highlight the growing benefits of rethinking traditional lawns. Monoculture grass lawns often require constant mowing, watering, and chemical treatments, while offering little value to local ecosystems.

What's the most you'd pay per month to put solar panels on your roof if there was no down payment?

$200 or more 💰

$100 💸

$30 💵

I'd only do it if someone else paid for it 😎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Replacing even part of a lawn with native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can save homeowners time and money while lowering water bills and creating habitats that wildlife actually use.

Rewilding a yard with plants suited to your local gardening zone also reduces maintenance overall. Native species typically thrive without fertilizers or daily watering, cutting down on energy use and ongoing costs. 

The video's comment section reflects that growing appreciation for coexistence. 

One viewer joked, "Probably just woke up and looking for a feed lol," while suggesting leaving water out to make the visitor feel at home. 

As one commenter put it simply: "Just checking for snails, don't mind me."

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

One innovative company has developed a unique Comfort Plan that helps consumers save on heating and cooling costs.
Business

Revolutionary service helps households make money-saving HVAC upgrades: 'Can save you around 30-50%'

Cool Divider