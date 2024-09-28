  • Outdoors Outdoors

Resident blown away by landscaping design taking over yards in local area: 'Gorgeous'

by Alyssa Ochs
Photo Credit: Reddit

The anti-lawn movement is going strong in many eco-minded communities, inspiring homeowners to ditch the grass and embrace native plant life. 

One such community is Blowing Rock, North Carolina, which was featured in a recent Reddit post highlighting several of the town's stunning and thriving nontraditional yards. 

"Was blown away at how many NoLawns I saw today, here are just a few," the original poster wrote in the caption. 

The post shows photos of lush and colorful plants growing in their natural environment. There are healthy, well-maintained plants growing alongside houses and sidewalks, adding life and beauty to the environment. 

The OP shared the photos to the r/NoLawns subreddit, a forum dedicated to monoculture-lawn alternatives and emphasizing the importance of conservation and native plants

Posts like this help people understand how nonstandard lawns can beautify communities while helping homeowners save money on unnecessary and wasteful watering and fertilizing costs. These lawns allow you to skip mowing chores while nature does the bulk of the work to grow plants where they were meant to be. 

Watch now: How Microsoft's Surface laptops became some of the most repairable devices on the market

Contrary to mistaken and outdated beliefs, wild yards don't have to look unkempt or unruly. With the proper attention to plant selection and placement —  and occasional, minimal maintenance — non-grass yards add unique curb appeal while supporting natural habitats and the wildlife species that call them home. 

Native plants like the ones shown in Blowing Rock are beneficial to pollinators, supporting biodiversity, healthy ecosystems, and our food supply. 

🗣️ If you were to switch from a grass lawn to a more natural option, which of these factors would be your primary motivation?

🔘 Making it look better 🌱

🔘 Saving money on water and maintenance 💰

🔘 Helping pollinators 🐝

🔘 No way I ever get rid of my lawn 🚫

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Redditors in the r/NoLawns community loved this post and commented that Blowing Rock tends to have a good amount of fog and rain, perhaps providing the plants in these yards adequate shade and moisture to grow to their full potential. 

"Everything here is healthy!" the OP shared in the comments. 

A Redditor complimented the photos and wrote: "Gorgeous!!!"

