A blackpoll warbler weighs 0.5 ounces and flies 1,800 miles nonstop, but it's vanishing

"We are losing our migratory songbirds at an alarming rate."

A tiny bird that weighs about as much as a few paper clips is stunning viewers on Instagram with one of the most grueling migrations in the natural world.

Even with the ability to cross 1,800 miles of the Atlantic without stopping, the tiny half-ounce blackpoll warbler — unladen, as a Monty Python fan might be sure to point out — is being highlighted in the post as a species with an uncertain future.

What happened?

In an Instagram post from the Audubon Society, shared in collaboration with ecologist Charles Post and artist Rachel Pohl, the organization highlights the blackpoll warbler's astonishing journey and growing vulnerability.

The songbird can migrate "from western Alaska, across Canada to New England, continue across the Atlantic towards South America," flying "for 3 days straight" with its wings beating "at 20 flaps per second."

"This epic migration is a reminder that birds are the living threads that bind our planet together," the caption noted. "And yet, it's the birds who migrate the furthest who are at the greatest risk of disappearing."

Why does it matter?

It all points to declining bird populations and the state of the habitats they depend on.

"We are losing our migratory songbirds at an alarming rate," Post said. "North America has lost more than 1 out of every 4 birds in the past 50 years. These declines tell us habitats are struggling to support the birds who still fill our skies."

Declining bird populations can signal ecosystem trouble in forests, wetlands, and other landscapes that people rely on.

The blackpoll warbler's migration also reflects just how connected those ecosystems are. A bird that travels between western Alaska and South America requires healthy habitats in both locations, as well as clean, clear skies throughout the journey.

If any part of that chain begins to break down, one of nature's most remarkable migrations could become even harder to complete.

"Birds are in trouble," Post concluded. "Their numbers are declining, and they need more of us speaking up for them + the habitats they depend on."

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