New study uncovers deadly virus decimating critical species: 'A serious problem'

Ecologists are seeking help from British gardeners after new research has revealed an alarming drop in blackbird populations.

What's happening?

According to research by the British Trust for Ornithology, the number of blackbirds in London has decreased by about 40% since 2018.

Playing a key role in the decline of blackbirds is the Usutu virus, a deadly mosquito-borne virus originating in South Africa.

Since the virus' detection in the U.K. five years ago, it has played a significant enough role in the decline in blackbird populations to put ecologists on high alert.

Why is the Usutu virus concerning?

Although the Usutu virus has primarily impacted blackbird populations in southern and southwest England, ecologists warn the disease may soon spread to the Midlands and beyond.

As one of the most common birds in the U.K., blackbirds are commonly seen and heard in many parks and gardens across the country. The birds are revered for their friendly personalities, melodious, flute-like songs, and their striking, inky feathers. A decrease in blackbird populations would be a significant aesthetic loss in outdoor spaces across the U.K.

A major drop in the blackbird population would be an even greater loss to local ecosystems, where they play important roles in pest control, protecting crops and forests, seed dispersal, creating habitat for other wildlife, and as a food source for many predators.

"We're not going to lose blackbirds," Hugh Hanmer, a senior BTO research ecologist, told The Standard of the risks. "But we could have a lot fewer of them."

The ecological role of blackbirds in U.K. ecosystems cannot be overstated, and a marked decline in their population would have rippling effects, harming other wildlife species and overall biodiversity.

What's being done about the Usutu virus?

Ecologists say individuals across the U.K. can help prevent the spread of the Usutu virus by making minor adjustments in their backyards and gardens.

Simply covering up open sources of standing water like rain barrels, known as "water butts" in the U.K., can make a big difference.

"That's a standard approach in countries where mosquito-borne disease is a serious problem," Hanmer said, adding that "wildlife-friendly gardening" can also make a difference, including non-standing-water "ponds, native bushes, and trees."

