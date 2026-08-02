Man spots black widow on his leg, then finds 8 more in his garden

The biggest risk often comes when someone unknowingly places a hand or foot near one.

A Dubai resident got an alarming surprise after spotting a black widow spider on his leg, then finding eight more in his garden.

The incident is a reminder that venomous wildlife can always show up in everyday residential spaces, including places many people assume are safe.

What happened?

After noticing a venomous spider on his leg, a resident checked the area around his home and found additional spiders on the property, The National reported.

Although these spiders usually do not seek out people, they can become dangerous when they are touched, trapped, or otherwise disturbed. Residents were also warned that a bite may be very painful.

Why does it matter?

Even in dense cities, wildlife can still show up around homes, bringing health risks along with them, especially when they're venomous. A painful bite can lead to emergency medical care, missed work, stress, and additional pest-control costs.

Wildlife encounters continue to increase, and human activity might be partially to blame, as the BBC reported. Irrigated gardens, imported plants, construction, and the expansion of neighborhoods into or alongside natural habitat can all increase the chances of people crossing paths with animals and insects that might otherwise remain out of sight.

Experts generally caution against panic. Most spiders avoid people, and the biggest risk often comes when someone unknowingly places a hand or foot near one.

What's being done?

Residents can reduce their risk by checking garden furniture, storage boxes, plant pots, shoes, and gloves before handling them, especially in areas that are dark, quiet, or rarely disturbed. In places where nature and neighborhood landscaping overlap, even a familiar backyard can become a hiding spot for venomous spiders.

In hot climates, well-watered landscaping can also create protected microhabitats that support insects — and, in turn, the predators that feed on them. Keeping outdoor spaces tidy can also help. Removing clutter, limiting insect-attracting debris, and sealing gaps around doors or walls can make homes and gardens less inviting to spiders and other pests.

If someone finds multiple venomous spiders around a home, the safest next step is usually to contact a licensed pest-control professional rather than try to remove them by hand. That is particularly important if egg sacs may be present and more spiders could emerge.

Even when a bite is not life-threatening, severe pain and other symptoms are reason enough to seek help quickly. A black widow spider bite is not normally fatal but warrants prompt medical care.

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