Butterfly that went extinct 100 years ago set to return to Britain

The project is about more than bringing back a single lost species.

A butterfly that vanished from Britain in the early 20th century may be on its way back — and the first signs suggest the effort could be working.

According to the Good News Network, conservationists are reintroducing the black-veined white butterfly at Knepp Estate in West Sussex, one of the United Kingdom's best-known rewilding sites. The species disappeared from Britain after habitat loss and changing land use wiped out the conditions it needed to survive.

Now, a coordinated project led by the Knepp Wildland Foundation, with backing from Natural England, the Zoological Society of London, Butterfly Conservation, and Ambios, could begin to reverse that loss.

To give the butterfly the best possible chance, larvae were brought from Continental Europe, where the species still survives, in custom containers that were intended to let them spend the winter at Knepp and adjust to local conditions, according to GNN.

Before the reintroduction began, the team also completed climate and environmental checks to assess whether Knepp — and Britain more widely — might again be suitable for the insect after so many years away.

That means the project is about more than bringing back a single lost species. Butterflies play an important role in healthy ecosystems, and their presence can signal that landscapes are becoming more biodiverse and resilient.

FROM OUR PARTNER Support pets in need with these special-edition memory foam shoes BOBS from Skechers has helped over 2 million shelter pets around the world — and the charity program just announced this year’s Paws for a Cause design-winning sneakers. These "hound huggers" and "kitten kicks" sneakers are machine washable and equipped with memory foam insoles. Plus, they were designed by passionate students who were inspired by their very own rescue pets. BOBS from Skechers is also committed to donating half a million dollars to the Best Friends Animal Society this year to help every dog and cat experience the safety and support of a loving home. Learn More

The large tortoiseshell butterfly, also once thought extinct, recently returned to the skies of Kent, England.

At Knepp, the effects of rewilding are already evident: The estate's wooded grasslands now support species such as nightingales and the purple emperor butterfly, underlining how habitat restoration can help entire ecological networks recover.

And it's bigger than birds and butterflies. Healthier, more diverse landscapes can boost local tourism, create opportunities for outdoor recreation, and foster stronger community pride while giving more people the chance to experience nature close to home.

Recoveries like this can also encourage simple everyday actions, from planting native shrubs to leaving wilder corners in gardens and public spaces.

So far, the black-veined white butterfly appears to be progressing well on hawthorn and blackthorn shrubs, which are central to its diet and habitat. That is especially encouraging because earlier attempts to restore the species to Britain failed.

If this new population becomes established, future work could focus on reconnecting it with parts of southern England where it once lived, including Devon and the south coast.

That would mark a significant milestone — and a reminder that extinction need not be the final chapter when habitat is restored with care. If the project stays on its current course, Britain could soon welcome back one of its lost butterflies.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.