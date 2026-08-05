Turkey's famed 'black roses' only keep their near-black shade in specific soil conditions

The dark pigment called anthocyanin reacts to the specific pH levels and mineral density of the local soil.

Photos of rare roses are putting a spotlight back on Halfeti — a village in Turkey known for unusually dark blooms often referred to as "black roses."

What keeps drawing interest is both the flowers' striking color and the suggestion that their almost black shade depends on where they grow.

What's happening?

In the Reddit thread, the original poster described the flowers found near the Turkish village of Halfeti, saying, "Though they're not black black, unless they're under a specific lighting, since they have a very deep shade of maroon or dark purple, it still looks very cool."

Photo Credit: Reddit



A commenter who said they were from Istanbul, Turkey, added personal experience with the plant, writing, "I'm from Istanbul, Türkiye, and I actually grew them once. But since you need soil from Halfeti, it's impossible to maintain the color. (I just couldn't get the soil shipped from the other side of the country)."

That same commenter posted follow-up photos and wrote, "Turned into this after the soil change."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Why does it matter?

The discussion highlights a broader botanical reality that a plant's appearance can be shaped by local factors such as soil, water, and climate.

The dark pigment called anthocyanin reacts to the specific pH levels and mineral density of the local soil, which is fed by groundwater from the Euphrates River. A rare natural wonder created by very specific conditions, the flower is tied to famous regional folklore and romantic tragedies that make it symbolic of mystery and sorrow.

What's being done?

The flower is notable for its appearance, and its ties to one specific place in the world have made it very special to locals. When the old village was flooded by a dam project in the late 1990s, residents replanted the roses to keep the rare flower alive.

In the comments, one person explained, "Halfeti roses are actually like that; their colors can shift depending on soil conditions, climate, and growing conditions." Others compared the effect to hydrangeas, which are also known to change color depending on soil conditions.

Halfeti's black roses support local tourism and specialty products like teas, ice cream, and perfumes.

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