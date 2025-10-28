Officials announce major project to transform huge swath of US riverside land: 'I am so happy'

"We are deeply grateful to our partners for their invaluable contributions."

After considerable work from multiple stakeholders, South Carolina is set to open its first new state park in 20 years.

As local station WPDE ABC 15 reported in late August, Georgetown County, situated between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, will be the site for the park. Coming in 2026, the effort has been a joint venture between the Open Space Institute; the state's Department of Parks, Recreation, and Tourism; and the North Inlet-Winyah Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve Program.

About 300 acres of riverside land conserved by OSI will be joined with 850 acres of the Mingo and Cold Creek tracts transferred to SCPRT.

"I am so happy to see the permanent protection of land that will safeguard delicate aquatic environments," said Erik Smith, a research coordinator with the NERR Program.

When it opens, the Black River State Park will offer outdoor recreation and serve as a haven for plants and wildlife. It's part of the broader Black River Initiative, which seeks to establish a network of conserved lands along the river and its tributaries.

The river is home to a rich array of species. Among these are the bald cypress trees, some of which may have stood for over 1,000 years. Many more, however, were previously harvested for timber.

The spotted turtle is another iconic resident, so-called for its distinctive yellow dots. This endangered semi-aquatic species relies on wetland habitats, which are steadily decreasing.

The establishment of the park will help to protect natural resources and vulnerable species while providing opportunities for the public to connect with the outdoors and learn about the value of local conservation. It's just one of many similar developments taking place across the United States and around the world, where investments in the footprint of public lands can double as investments in local economies, community health, and resilience.

Since parks can draw both residents and tourists, small businesses often benefit from foot traffic and local travel. Support for tree populations, meanwhile, can result in cleaner air for neighborhoods nearby. And living shorelines of wetland plants can store water and reduce erosion, helping to mitigate floods.

Under the current administration, public lands seem to be facing challenges in the U.S. A recent proposal, for example, would have some lands used for coal mining, gas and oil drilling, timber production, and agricultural grazing instead of conservation, recreation, and renewable energy. Meanwhile, state-level projects like Black River State Park could still take flight, especially when championed — and funded — by multiple stakeholders.

In a statement, OSI's Maria Whitehead described the effort to open the park as "time well spent" and thanked the other groups involved.

"We are deeply grateful to our partners for their invaluable contributions," said Whitehead, "and we could not be more excited to join the community in celebrating the opening of the first Black River State Park property next year."

