Officials thrilled as US waterway once called 'river of fish tumors' makes incredible recovery: 'We have made steady progress'

"We've got a little bit more of a push."

by Geri Mileva
The Black River in Northeast Ohio, once known as the river of fish tumors, has nearly completed its environmental comeback.

Photo Credit: iStock

A river once synonymous with pollution and disease is finally turning a corner — and the transformation has local officials celebrating.

According to Cleveland.com, the Black River in Northeast Ohio, once nicknamed "the river of fish tumors," has nearly completed its comeback after decades of restoration work.

Out of nine beneficial use impairments (BUI) that flagged severe damage, eight have been removed.

"We have made steady progress and last week Ohio EPA recognized that progress again, removing two more beneficial use impairments which is government speak for things are bad," shared Don Romancak, the chair of the Black River Area of Concern Advisory Committee.

"We've got a little bit more of a push and hopefully next year we can remove that last BUI, which is benthos. That's the hardest one and a fancy term for bugs and critters that live in the mud at the bottom that the fish like to eat," he added.

The Black River suffered more than a century of industrial pollution, wastewater discharge, and agricultural runoff. The contamination grew so severe that officials warned locals to avoid contact with the water.

In the past decade, the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative helped reverse the damage, with roughly $26 million in funding. The local government was also able to implement projects that helped restore the Black River's health. 

Across the region, similar efforts, like the reintroduction of lake sturgeon to the Maumee River, highlight the hopeful outcomes of dedicated ecological restoration.

According to Romancak, beyond environmental benefits, the turnaround is also an economic and community victory. Walleye and bass tournaments now take place along the once-toxic waterway, further aiding rehabilitation efforts.

The Black River's recovery is a model for how restoring nature can strengthen communities. Cleaner water has reopened public spaces, revitalized downtown economies through recreation and tourism, and restored local pride in a river long seen as a symbol of neglect.

Healthier rivers mean safer water for everyday use and more resilient fisheries, which help sustain local food sources and jobs.

Projects like the Black River restoration show that investing in ecological recovery pays dividends far beyond the environment — it builds safer, stronger, and more connected communities.

