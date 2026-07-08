Photographer captures astonishing midair battle between elegant shorebirds: 'Quite territorial'

A bird that seems fragile from a distance may in fact be highly adapted to defending its space, especially during breeding season.

A striking new bird photo captures two Black-necked Stilts battling in midair over nesting space. As the National Audubon Society's Instagram account (@audubonsociety) noted, the scene sharply contrasts with the species' usual fragile image, as a slim shorebird with spindly legs and a narrow, needle-like bill.

What happened?

Audubon shared an image showing two Black-necked Stilts colliding midair during a territorial dispute.

The dramatic shot, credited to Karen Bilgrai Cohen and the Audubon Photography Awards, captures a moment many casual bird-watchers might never expect from such a slender-looking species.

"Everything about the Black-necked Stilt seems delicate — from its stilt-legs to its needle-like bill — but despite its elegant appearance, the bird is quite territorial," Audubon wrote in the caption.

This moment from the "delicate but feisty" bird isn't uncommon either. The organization added that "males will challenge each other during the nesting season, resulting in intense and sometimes aerial conflicts."

Why does it matter?

A bird that seems fragile from a distance may, in fact, be highly adapted to defending its space, especially during breeding season, as All About Birds related.

Black-necked Stilts depend on wetland and shoreline habitats that can be easy to overlook or disrupt, per the Audubon Society. Nesting birds need room to feed, breed, and raise chicks, and aerial fighting underscores how valuable that territory is to them.

During breeding season, birds may seem especially alert, vocal, or aggressive because they are protecting the next generation.

What can I do?

If you spot stilts or other shorebirds during nesting season, give them space. Watching from a distance with binoculars or a zoom lens lets you enjoy the scene without creating additional stress for birds already defending territory.

It also helps to stay on marked paths, respect seasonal closures, and keep dogs leashed near wetlands and shorelines. Ground- and shoreline-nesting birds are especially vulnerable to repeated disturbance, even when people do not intend any harm.

Supporting local wetland protection efforts can also make a difference. Healthy, protected habitat gives species such as the Black-necked Stilt a better chance to keep doing what they do naturally, even when that includes unexpectedly fierce midair showdowns.

Despite the surprising occurrence, commenters on Instagram called it "beautiful" and "wonderful" while praising the photographer.

"Everybody was kung fu fighting, apparently," a user remarked.

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