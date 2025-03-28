Town forced to make difficult decisions in wake of catastrophe: 'I hate to see it go'

"At this time, we need every dollar we can find."

A small town in North Carolina is working hard to recover in the wake of Hurricane Helene.

What's happening?

Outside Asheville, Black Mountain is home to 8,500 people. Six months after the system, by then a tropical storm, devastated the area, the town council is making difficult decisions about the path forward, the Black Mountain News reported.

In a March 10 meeting, the group voted to stop a Cragmont Park project so it could use the remaining $476,000 from a $492,00 budget in Helene relief efforts.

"At this time, we need every dollar we can find and it makes sense for us to terminate this contract," council member Doug Hay said. "But I do hope that we are able to do this again and push the project forward someday."

Facilities and project manager Angela Reece said: "I hate to see it go. But I understand it is a difficult decision for the town."

Why is this important?

The News provided a detailed rundown of the recovery process, including affected facilities, programs, and outdoor spaces. A dog park is projected to reopen in summer, and the golf course maintenance shop will have to be rebuilt elsewhere. A trail and greenway remain closed, and Asheville Fence is donating $37,500 in materials to install fencing at Veterans Park.

Roads have been stabilized, equipment has been replaced, and one emergency services project was completed, while work on another has started.

The Lakeview Center, home to senior events, is closed because it's being used as office space, which means the town is looking for a different site that has everything it needs to host meals.

Black Mountain received a $3 million bridge loan from the state Department of Environmental Quality and a $750,000 cash flow loan from the state. Assistant town manager Jessica Trotman said "there are a lot of coals in the fire" but that it was just a "fraction" of what's to come, per the News.

What's being done about the damage caused by natural disasters?

Importantly, the town restored water distribution via a permanent repair, had temporarily shored up a watershed, and was in the process of stormwater control. These measures can help protect people and buildings from the consequences of future tropical storms, which are becoming more intense as global temperatures rapidly rise.

This overheating of Earth is primarily caused by the burning of dirty fuels for energy, so clean energy alternatives such as solar panels and less polluting modes of transportation like electric vehicles can help create a cooler, safer future. You can also support brands that make environmentally friendly decisions, which include reducing pollution and offering plastic-free packaging.

