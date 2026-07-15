South Africa's Black Mambas track poachers by the 'signature' knots left on snares

A knot in a cable can become a clue, and that clue can help prevent future harm.

South Africa's anti-poaching group The Black Mambas (@theblackmambas) is using an unusually precise clue in the fight against poaching: knots.

In a recent video, the all-women anti-poaching unit explained that the wire snares it removes from the bush can carry a kind of personal calling card left behind by the people who set them.

What happened?

On Instagram, the group said, "Each snare we remove from the bush has a so called 'signature.'" According to the post, that marker is the knot used to turn wire or cable into a snare.

"Every poacher most likely will do it in a particular way, so paying attention to such a detail helps us understand how many people we are dealing with," the group wrote.

Rather than relying on dramatic rescues or arrests, the Black Mambas showed how careful observation can help rangers connect patterns, identify repeat activity, and better understand threats moving through protected areas.

One commenter wrote, "Excellent job ladies," while another said, "Thank you for being such angels."

Why does it matter?

Snares are among the most widespread and dangerous tools used by poachers. They are cheap to make, difficult to detect, and indiscriminate, meaning they can injure or kill animals regardless of species.

That puts a broad range of wildlife at risk, from smaller mammals to larger iconic animals that help sustain tourism and local economies.

The unit is not just removing traps; its members are reading the landscape for evidence, building a picture of who may be operating nearby, and protecting wildlife through patience and skill.

Healthy wildlife populations support jobs tied to conservation and travel, while strong anti-poaching efforts can help preserve ecosystems that both people and animals depend on.

What's being done?

The Black Mambas are continuing the slow, physical work of removing snares from the bush while also sharing more of that process with the public.

At the end of the caption, the group thanked followers for their "continuous support."

Supporters responded warmly, with one commenter saying, "Thank you for all that you do!"

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