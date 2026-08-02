Black mamba turns up in homeowner's kitchen during breeding season

Black mambas are widely regarded as one of Africa's most dangerous snakes.

A highly venomous black mamba was found inside a family kitchen this week in Boboyi, on South Africa's KwaZulu-Natal South Coast, before a local rescuer stepped in.

What happened?

The snake was spotted by residents, who then contacted local snake rescuer Sarel van der Merwe to remove it safely, according to the South Coast Herald.

In subtropical KwaZulu-Natal, black mambas usually breed between April and August, van der Merwe told the South Coast Herald. He explained that they are one of just a few snake species that reproduce in winter, a seasonal pattern that can make encounters more common.

Black mambas are widely regarded as one of Africa's most dangerous snakes, meaning the kitchen encounter could have had tragic consequences if someone tried to handle the animal without professional help.

Why does it matter?

As development expands into natural habitats and landscapes are reshaped, encounters with wild animals can become more common. Homes can also unintentionally attract rodents and other prey, which can make it more appealing for snakes.

As BBC Future has reported, wildlife increasingly ends up in close contact with people as the growth of towns and cities starts to overlap with where wildlife live.

A dangerous snake inside a home can pose a serious safety risk, cause panic, and require specialized assistance that may not be immediately available to every household.

What can I do?

If a snake is found, residents should avoid trying to remove it themselves and instead contact a qualified snake catcher, according to van der Merwe's advice reported by the South Coast Herald.

People living in snake-active areas can also lower the risk by making sure snakes or the prey they eat won't be attracted to their homes. Keeping yards tidy, sealing gaps under doors, closing holes in walls, and making sure to not leave out food are good preventative measures.

It also helps to stay especially alert during breeding season, particularly from April to August in subtropical parts of KwaZulu-Natal. Checking dark corners, storage areas, and entry points can give residents a better chance of spotting a problem before it becomes an emergency.

Knowing who to call, teaching children to keep their distance, and treating every snake sighting seriously can make a dangerous situation far less likely to end in injury.

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