Black-crowned night herons fill New York City's waters — but a new study says they could vanish by 2037

"This is a frightening reality but thanks for sounding the alarm."

Black-crowned night herons remain a regular presence along New York City's waterways, but an Instagram post is spotlighting a study that casts doubt on how long that will continue.

What happened?

The National Audubon Society drew attention to the issue in a recent Instagram carousel that opens with a simple question: "Have you ever seen a Black-crowned Night Heron in New York City?"

The post explains that the species is one of the most common wading birds nesting on small islands around New York City. However, according to a new study from NYC Bird Alliance, those populations could be facing significant threats that put their future at risk.

According to the study, which was highlighted on NYC Bird Alliance's Instagram account, black-crowned night heron populations in New York City have declined by 55% over the past 22 years.

If this trend continues, the bird could vanish completely from New York City within just 11 years.

The NYC Bird Alliance post calls on New Yorkers to take local action to help save the bird. It claims, with better support and more research, there is hope for the future of the black-crowned night heron population in the city.

Why does it matter?

When a bird species that has long thrived in a major city starts facing population declines, the issue reaches beyond birdwatching.

Urban wildlife helps connect people to nature close to home, especially in neighborhoods where access to green space or waterfront habitat may already be limited.

Losing a species that has long been part of the city's ecosystem would mean one less reminder that nature still persists alongside dense development.

It also points to broader pressure on the wetlands, islands, and shorelines that support both birds and people. Birds such as night herons depend on healthy habitat, which means their decline can signal larger environmental problems in the waters surrounding the city.

Birds also serve as vital parts of larger ecosystems. If one link in the ecosystem chain fails, it could have unexpected impacts on the larger habitat.

What are people saying?

Users in both comment sections chimed in with urgent warnings and suggestions on how to help the declining bird species.

Some called for government officials to create local wildlife conservation departments for the city, while others were concerned by the news as a whole.

"We need to protect our city's birds!" one user added.

"This is a frightening reality but thanks for sounding the alarm," another said.

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