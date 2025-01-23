Man faces $6k fine after smashing endangered animal nests: 'A significant blow for a species which is declining'

"If there's a positive to come out of this distressing incident, we hope public awareness of black-billed gulls and their protected status increases."

A man in New Zealand was slapped with a $6,000 fine for driving through a colony of endangered black-billed gulls and crushing their nests.

According to 1News, Clive Gordon drove a 15-ton digger truck and a utility vehicle through around 100 birds on his Belfast property in November 2023. After receiving a tip from the public, the Department of Conservation investigated the property and was met with a disturbing scene. Cracked eggs, demolished nests, and several dead chicks were strewn around the site, and the surviving gulls had apparently abandoned it.

Andy Thompson, DOC operations manager, told 1News the situation was "confronting" because of the scale of destruction, especially since the birds are endangered and can only be found in New Zealand.

"While it may seem like they're doing well because they are frequently seen, black-billed gulls are at risk and declining. Habitat loss, introduced predators, weed encroachment, and disturbance all threaten their continued survival," Thompson told the news outlet.

"A colony of this size being abandoned due to disturbance is a significant blow for a species which is declining faster than it can breed," he added.

Gordon told the DOC he wasn't aware of the black-billed gulls' protected status, but because of the nature of the incident, Thompson said this was "not an excuse." He repeatedly drove the trucks over the nests, showing deliberate intent to harm the birds. It would be upsetting to learn of any bird species being intentionally maimed or killed, but it's particularly concerning when endangered birds are the victims.

According to National Geographic, black-billed gulls are the only gulls in the world listed as endangered on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List. In 2008, their population was estimated at around 90,000 breeding adults, but it's been declining rapidly over the last 30 years. The DOC reported that the remaining population could drop by another 70% over 10 years.

While the general public may not know much about black-billed gulls, losing such an incredible species would still be a tragedy. They're a critical part of the food chain and keep the environment clean by feasting on dead animals and garbage when food is scarce. Black-billed gulls usually nest along rivers and other areas surrounded by water and help protect birds from predators.

It's in humanity's best interest to safeguard these birds to ensure healthy ecosystems and a cleaner planet. So, if you see anyone disturbing their habitat, don't hesitate to call the proper authorities. Keeping an eye out for incidents like this can go a long way in keeping endangered species around for future generations.

"If there's a positive to come out of this distressing incident, we hope public awareness of black-billed gulls and their protected status increases," Thompson told 1News.

