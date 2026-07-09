Wyoming's 'Par 5' bear raids dumpsters, then ends up treed and tranquilized

Even noisy "whistler" charges fired by officials attempting to flush her out did not end the chase.

A 75-pound black bear nicknamed "Par 5" sent officials in Worland, Wyoming, on a two-day pursuit after leaving a golf course and moving into town to forage through dumpsters and trash cans.

After repeatedly eluding officers, the young female was eventually driven up a backyard tree, then tranquilized and captured by deputies and wildlife personnel.

What happened?

According to Cowboy State Daily, the bear was initially spotted at Worland's golf course by a local photographer. The roughly 75-pound animal later headed into town, where she evaded law enforcement and wildlife officials as she searched for food.

The photographer James Yule, who coined the name "Par 5," explained the situation to the outlet.

"She was out at the golf course for a day and then she decided, 'To heck with this, I'm going into town to party,'" he said. "She spent a couple of days running back and forth and was in every single dumpster."

Yule told Cowboy State Daily the bear also avoided capture for a time by hiding in weeds near a creek and "lying down in some cool swamp water." Even noisy "whistler" charges fired by officials attempting to flush her out did not end the chase.

The pursuit ended July 2 in a neighborhood after Washakie County Sheriff's Office deputies got the bear into a tree.

Why does it matter?

Wildlife can become dangerously attracted to human food sources. Open garbage, dumpsters, and even direct feeding can teach bears that neighborhoods offer easier meals than the wild.

That kind of food conditioning can put both people and animals at risk. Bears that lose their natural caution may approach homes, pets, livestock, or people more closely, raising the odds of conflict and making it harder for wildlife managers to safely return them to the wild.

Yule addressed that concern directly, telling Cowboy State Daily, "Once somebody hand-feeds a bear, it will start walking right up to people expecting to get more food."

Once the bear was darted, Wyoming Game and Fish personnel took her into custody. Yule said he was told the young female would likely be released back into the wild, though he also heard she may have been captured before near Sheridan.

Bears who regularly approach humans can be euthanized as they put communities at risk. In this case, Yule was told by local officials that Par 5 may be given another chance, given her age.

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