Black bear roams Cincinnati's east side, and wildlife officials think he's looking for love

The reaction from residents seemed to be more curiosity than fear.

Residents across Cincinnati have been tracking a black bear after it was sighted in several places across the eastern part of the city, spotted in wooded areas, yards, and along roadways.

What happened?

According to Local 12, the bear was also seen in New Richmond, Bethel, Anderson Township, and Cherry Grove.

Wildlife officials suggested that the animal's travels fit a familiar pattern for young bears and believe it is likely a male looking for a mate.

Taken together, the reports indicated that the bear had been moving steadily through the eastern suburbs and had been unsuccessful in its efforts to find another black bear.

One driver told Local 12 that he nearly hit the animal near Hillcrest Cemetery on Sutton Road in Anderson Township. The station also reported that residents in Cherry Grove said it crossed Hopper Hill Road and then traveled along Lemaster Drive toward Massey Court.

Lisa Pack, a resident whose nephew captured footage of the bear, said it later showed up in her Bethel backyard.

Why does it matter?

Although black bears are native to Ohio, they are still not a common sight around Cincinnati.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Supervisor Brett Beatty told Local 12 the bear will probably keep going because there are limited opportunities to find a mate in the Cincinnati area.

Human activity can play a role in these encounters. As neighborhoods spread closer to wooded habitat and animals range farther during mating season, it becomes more likely that they will pass through developed communities.

Officials also warned that easy food can make animals stick around. Residents have since been urged not to leave food outside and to keep bird feeders secured.

Luckily, black bears are generally more cautious around people, and making loud noises can often send one running.

What are people saying?

The reaction from residents seemed to be more curiosity than fear, although some said they were taking precautions.

Many residents told Local 12 that they had been following the sightings online rather than seeing the animal themselves.

Near the Anderson Township beehives, one beekeeper said they had not seen the bear in person, and "only on social media."

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