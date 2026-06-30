Virginia man leaving for work turns back inside his home as young black bear pops over the fence

"And then all of a sudden, the bear pops up."

A young black bear wandered into a Richmond neighborhood, and as first reported by VPM News, one Virginia man only learned why a police officer had sent him back inside as he headed to work when the animal appeared moments later.

What happened?

The source of the commotion in Richmond's Oregon Hill neighborhood became clear to Joe Corbett only after an officer stopped him outside his home on May 14 and told him to stay inside, VPM News reported. Back in the house, he looked through a window and saw the animal.

"And then all of a sudden, the bear pops up over this fence right here and starts hanging out right there on the back deck," Corbett said.

Joanna Green said word spread quickly through the neighborhood. "And we all just started calling and texting each other and said, 'We have a bear! Oregon Hill has a bear!'" Green said.

Later, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources biologist Pete Acker told VPM News the visitor was likely a roughly 1-year-old male black bear. He said spring often brings this kind of roaming because young males are off on their own for the first time.

Why does it matter?

Encounters like this may become more common. Black bears have rebuilt their numbers and expanded across Virginia over the past several decades, and experts say most of the state is now considered "black bear country." That broader range makes sightings in suburban and urban areas more likely, including along wooded strips, river corridors, and developed neighborhoods.

Development has also helped create more of these encounters. Growing networks of roads, homes, and office buildings can chop up habitat, bringing bears and people into closer proximity.

Food around homes can increase the odds, too. Diane Cook-Tench said the bear found roasted peanuts she had put out for blue jays. As reported by VPM News, Acker said residents can help keep bears from getting too used to people by bringing in bird feeders, trash, and other attractants after a sighting.

Experts also emphasize the value of connected green space. Even small habitat corridors can give wildlife a way to pass through an area without pushing animals directly into neighborhoods.

What are people saying?

Acker sought to reassure residents about the sighting, telling VPM News, "Any wildlife is potentially dangerous, but it's not any outsized risk from anything else that's roaming around."

Residents, meanwhile, appear to be keeping some humor about the episode. Green's 9-year-old daughter, Eleanor, named the bear Peanut Butter and guessed that after relocation, he was probably "Eating. Or hiding. That's what he's good at."

Cook-Tench recalled another standout neighborhood reaction: a local boy put on "shin guards" and "a little helmet with a light on it" and declared that he was going bear hunting — until his mother stopped him.

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