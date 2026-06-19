Security cameras catch mountain bear roaming a North Nashville street, knocking over trash cans

"It was close enough I wouldn't get out of the truck."

Security cameras recently captured footage of a black bear wandering through a North Nashville neighborhood, knocking over trash cans and alarming residents.

What happened?

Neighbors told WKRN that the bear spent time on their block in North Nashville, along Pecan Valley Road off Ashland City Highway.

Multiple residents noted that it traveled up and down the street and overturned nearby trash cans.

One longtime resident, Hilda Lewis, who told WKRN she has lived in the area for more than five decades, said she went to investigate after neighbors mentioned seeing a bear nearby.

She then found it standing in the middle of the road near her son's driveway, about 10 miles from downtown Nashville.

"Maybe 30 feet away," Lewis recalled to the outlet. "It was pretty close. It was close enough I wouldn't get out of the truck."

Young bears often leave their mothers around this time and roam in search of new territory, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in response to the sighting.

WKRN reported that other recent sightings in the region have come from Putnam, Hickman, Dickson, Wilson, Sumner, Smith, and Cheatham counties, placing the North Nashville encounter within a broader pattern across Tennessee.

Why does it matter?

The sightings may also reflect the growing overlap between human development and wildlife habitat.

"I've been here 51 years, and this is my first bear sighting," Lewis said in an interview with the station, adding, "Everything's changing around us, and things are getting pushed out of their habitats, and I think it's important for us to be aware of that."

As development spreads, forests become more fragmented, and easy food sources such as unsecured trash cans can draw animals deeper into residential areas.

That does not necessarily mean bears are invading neighborhoods so much as adapting to landscapes that people have changed.

But people face the possibility of close encounters, while bears that become accustomed to human food may return repeatedly and face a greater chance of conflict, relocation, or worse.

What can I do?

Wildlife officials are urging residents to report bear sightings and include the location so authorities can monitor movement. If a bear is nearby, they recommend bringing pets inside until it leaves the area and avoiding any attempt to approach or feed it.

Securing trash is one of the biggest steps homeowners can take. Garbage, pet food, bird seed, and other accessible food sources can encourage a bear to linger or return. Removing those can help reduce the chance of repeat visits.

In areas where wildlife may pass through, giving animals space and limiting temptations can help reduce the risk of harm to the bear.

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